When Ajit Agarkar out-batted Sachin Tendulkar; Unwanted records of new BCCI chief selector

New BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar (File photo)

Retired Indian team all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has recently been appointed as the chairman of the Team India's senior men’s selection committee. Agarkar, who had retired from all forms of cricket years ago, has assumed the post of BCCI chief selector.

Ajit Agarkar has been appointed for the role of BCCI chief selector after his name was recommended by the three-member cricket advisory committee consisting of Jatin Paranjape, Sulakshana Naik, and Ashok Malhotra. He was also chosen on the basis of seniority.

The new BCCI chief selector has represented the country on many fronts and has a record number of matches, which include 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, as well as playing 110 First Class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

Not only this, but Ajit Agarkar was also on the winning squad of Team India which ended up winning the World Cup in 2007. However, not many people know that Agarkar once beat his close friend Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch with this stunning performance.

The innings played by Ajit Agarkar in Lords against England on July 25, 2002 broke the records of both Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. He became the first player to take 200 wickets and score 1000 runs in the least number of ODIs, beating Shaun Pollock’s record of 138 matches.

Unwanted records of Ajit Agarkar

While Ajit Agarkar made his Test debut in 1998 against Zimbabwe, his performance dipped to an all-time career low in 1999-2000. During Team India’s tour of Australia, Agarkar was a part of Sachin Tendulkar’s squad, and ended up scoring an unwanted record.

Agarkar, who has now become the BCCI chief selector, ended up scoring seven back-to-back ducks in the Australia tour of India, where India lost the series 3-0 under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar.

