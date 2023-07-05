Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

When Ajit Agarkar out-batted Sachin Tendulkar; Unwanted records of new BCCI chief selector

Retired Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who has close relations with legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been appointed the new chief selector of the Indian Team by BCCI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

When Ajit Agarkar out-batted Sachin Tendulkar; Unwanted records of new BCCI chief selector
New BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar (File photo)

Retired Indian team all-rounder Ajit Agarkar has recently been appointed as the chairman of the Team India's senior men’s selection committee. Agarkar, who had retired from all forms of cricket years ago, has assumed the post of BCCI chief selector.

Ajit Agarkar has been appointed for the role of BCCI chief selector after his name was recommended by the three-member cricket advisory committee consisting of Jatin Paranjape, Sulakshana Naik, and Ashok Malhotra. He was also chosen on the basis of seniority.

The new BCCI chief selector has represented the country on many fronts and has a record number of matches, which include 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, as well as playing 110 First Class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

Not only this, but Ajit Agarkar was also on the winning squad of Team India which ended up winning the World Cup in 2007. However, not many people know that Agarkar once beat his close friend Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch with this stunning performance.

The innings played by Ajit Agarkar in Lords against England on July 25, 2002 broke the records of both Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. He became the first player to take 200 wickets and score 1000 runs in the least number of ODIs, beating Shaun Pollock’s record of 138 matches.

Unwanted records of Ajit Agarkar

While Ajit Agarkar made his Test debut in 1998 against Zimbabwe, his performance dipped to an all-time career low in 1999-2000. During Team India’s tour of Australia, Agarkar was a part of Sachin Tendulkar’s squad, and ended up scoring an unwanted record.

Agarkar, who has now become the BCCI chief selector, ended up scoring seven back-to-back ducks in the Australia tour of India, where India lost the series 3-0 under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar.

READ | Ajit Agarkar appointed as chief selector of Team India

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.