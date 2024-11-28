A video of Shaw discussing the challenges of dealing with relentless trolling went viral following his unsuccessful auction.

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the rising star of Indian cricket, has now found himself on the outskirts of the national team's plans. The talented Mumbai batsman hit a new low when he failed to attract any bids in the IPL 2025 mega auction held on Monday, despite setting his base price at 75 lakh.

A video of Shaw discussing the challenges of dealing with relentless trolling went viral following his unsuccessful auction. Originally shared on the YouTube Channel "Focused Indian" ahead of the IPL auction in Jeddah, Shaw opened up about the constant scrutiny he faces on social media. Despite acknowledging that trolls do not directly engage with him on any platform, Shaw chose to view their attention as a positive sign. However, he also admitted that the negative comments do take a toll on him at times.

“If he is not following me, then how will he troll? That means he has eyes on me, nice. “I feel like trolling is not a good thing, but it is not such a bad thing either,” Shaw said. “If people make memes on me, I see them as well. I sometimes get hurt," Shaw said in the video.

Prithvi Shaw making some sense, well said! pic.twitter.com/OnbOaQQX69 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 25, 2024

Shaw responded to the vicious trolling he received after a video of him dancing at a party went viral. He explained that it was his birthday and expressed confusion over the reasoning behind the trolling.

"I was wondering what wrong have I done. I know if I am doing anything wrong. But if something is not wrong, it should be shown in that light,” Shaw said.

Prithvi Shaw was released by the Delhi Capitals prior to the mega auction. Shaw was initially signed by the Capitals in 2018 and was supported by the team for seven seasons, despite his inconsistent performances. Recently, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai team, allegedly due to concerns regarding his fitness and disciplinary issues. Despite reducing his base price from 2 crore to 75 lakh, Shaw failed to attract any attention during the mega auction.

