'What will be your call?' CAC questioned all potential national selectors over MS Dhoni's Team India future

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) asked the common question of MS Dhoni's potential future in the national team to all the potential national selectors.

The five-man committee of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh was asked if there is still a chance for the former Team India skipper to make a comeback into the Indian squad.

"Yes, the CAC had one common question and that was about their call with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and whether they will select him for T20 World Cup," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told PTI.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.

Ahead of the kick off of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier this week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

"Dhoni is both a sensitive and tricky issue and that's why the question needed to be asked," the source added.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

