'What was left incomplete...': Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

Ravindra Jadeja has addressed his non-selection for the ODI series against Australia and reaffirmed his strong desire to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup, declaring that winning the 50-over trophy remains "unfinished business" after India's narrow defeat to Australia in the 2023 final.

Ravindra Jadeja, the prominent all-rounder from India, has made his intentions clear regarding participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speculation about Jadeja's future in ODIs arose after he was not selected for the ODI series against Australia. Nevertheless, the left-handed cricketer, who will be approaching 38 by the time the prestigious ICC event takes place, did not hesitate to convey his wish to compete in the next ICC tournament in the 50-over format.

"See, this is not in my hands. I mean, I want to play the World Cup, of course, but at the end of the day, there’s some thinking from the team management, selectors, coach, and captain- why they didn’t keep me in this series. There must be some reason behind it," Jadeja told the reporters after the end of Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi where he finished with 3 wickets for 37 runs in his 14 overs.

"But whenever the next opportunity comes, obviously, I will try to do what I’ve been doing all these years. And like you said about the major tournament — the World Cup — if I get a chance there, before that there are quite a few ODIs. If I do well in those and get the opportunity, obviously it’ll be good for Indian cricket."

"And yes, winning the World Cup is everyone’s dream. Last time in the 50-over World Cup (2023), we fell short by a little, so this time, if possible, we’ll try to finish what was left incomplete," said Jadeja.

Although selectors may be aiming to build a younger team with the World Cup still two years away, Jadeja continues to be one of India's most physically fit athletes.

His performance is also not a concern. In the current World Test Championship Cycle (2025-27), Jadeja has amassed 620 runs from 7 matches, boasting an impressive average of 103.3.

During the ICC Champions Trophy, Jadeja took 5 wickets across 5 matches and notably struck the winning boundary in the final against New Zealand. His role as a fielder is equally significant, as he adeptly covers crucial areas—whether in catching positions or boundary zones, depending on the game's context.

While Jadeja has shown enthusiasm for playing in the Australia ODIs, it is important to highlight that the national selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has appointed Shubman Gill as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, the white-ball captain who successfully led the team to two ICC trophies in just 9 months without a single defeat.

"It’s practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it (Is) the least. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. Gives the next guy (Gill) enough time," Agarkar had explained at a press conference.

