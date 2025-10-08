What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim

Prithvi Shaw reportedly grabbed Musheer Khan’s collar and almost came to blows during the Mumbai vs Maharashtra match after Musheer reportedly said two provocative words that deeply angered Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw made headlines on Tuesday by scoring a century against his former team, Mumbai, during a warm-up match, demonstrating his batting prowess for his new team, Maharashtra. The 25-year-old, alongside Arshin Kulkarni, forged a remarkable 305-run opening partnership. Shaw concluded his innings with a score of 181, which led to a heated exchange with his ex-teammates.

The reason behind the intense confrontation between Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan and Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw on the first day of the warm-up match has come to light.

Shaw was dismissed at deep fine-leg off Musheer's bowling, triggering the altercation. As tensions flared among the Mumbai players, the umpire stepped in to calm the situation, allowing Shaw to exit the field, albeit after making gestures towards the opposing team.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Musheer reportedly taunted Prithvi Shaw with a simple "Thank you". This remark infuriated Shaw, who reacted by trying to swing his bat at the Mumbai player and even attempted to grab his collar.

Shaw has recently transitioned from Mumbai to Maharashtra, and his impressive score of 111 against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu tournament clearly indicates his ambitions with the new team.

With a highest score of 379, Shaw has accumulated a total of 4,556 runs at an average of 46.02 over 58 first-class matches, which includes 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries. In List-A cricket, he has scored 3,399 runs at an average of 55.72, boasting a strike rate of 125.74.

In T20 cricket, Shaw has made 2,902 runs with an average of 25.01 and a strike rate of 151.54. Notably, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He also led the Indian team to victory in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

Recognized as a highly talented batsman, Shaw made a remarkable Test debut in 2018 at Rajkot, scoring a century (134) against the West Indies at just 18 years old. His last appearance in Test cricket was in 2020 during a pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Shaw's most recent white-ball match for India took place in July 2021, where he participated in six ODIs and one T20I.

