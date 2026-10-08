'What’s the procedure?': Ravindra Jadeja's cheeky remark after BCCI invites applications for Ajit Agarkar's replacement

Ravindra Jadeja’s cheeky social media post has sparked buzz following Ajit Agarkar’s exit. The India all-rounder shared a cryptic ‘What’s The Procedure?’ message, leaving fans wondering about its timing and possible connection to the former India chief selector’s departure.

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's witty response to the BCCI's X post announcing an opening on the men's selection committee quickly captured widespread attention online. Social media erupted with speculation about whether Jadeja and departing selector Ajit Agarkar—who stepped down on Wednesday—had experienced a rift.

When the BCCI announced the vacant selector role, Jadeja humorously replied on X asking about the application procedure. The all-rounder rarely engages on the platform; his last notable interaction came on February 19 when he commented on a post about Nepal cricket shared by former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jadeja's cheeky post creates a stir

Despite the online chatter, no public disagreement has ever surfaced between Jadeja and Agarkar, though the latter played a pivotal role in steering India's T20I squad toward youth development.

"What the procedure?" Jadeja casually asked in response to BCCI's announcement about the vacant selection committee position.

@BCCI What the procedure? — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 7, 2026

Following India's disappointing exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Agarkar championed a strategic shift toward nurturing younger talent and reshaping the team's future. His vision was temporarily derailed when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jadeja returned to India's T20I setup before the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. However, immediately after that victory, all three announced their T20I retirement, finally clearing the path for Agarkar's long-awaited generational overhaul. Throughout Agarkar's tenure as selector, Jadeja found himself excluded from India's ODI squads for both the 2024 Sri Lanka series and the 2025 Australia series. Yet Agarkar maintained that Jadeja remained an invaluable asset to the ODI format.

"(Selection) isn't in my hands. I want to play, for sure. (At the) end of the day, team management, selectors, coach and captain have their thoughts, and they will have their reasons for not selecting me for this series," Jadeja explained philosophically. The all-rounder is anticipated to make his comeback during the forthcoming New Zealand tour.

Over his last 15 ODIs since 2025, Jadeja has accumulated 149 runs across 10 innings, averaging 29.80 with a highest score of 32 and an impressive strike rate exceeding 95. However, his bowling has shown some decline, yielding just 14 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 47.93, with his best performance being 3/26. During the current year, he's managed only two wickets in five matches and 43 runs in three innings, with a peak score of 27.

Jadeja's participation in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand commencing November 22, along with the subsequent two Tests, remains undetermined as squad announcements are still pending.

Prior to the opening West Indies ODI, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed confidence in Jadeja's candidacy for the 2027 ODI World Cup, highlighting his versatile skill set and extensive experience.

"I believe he's definitely in contention," Kotak told reporters before the first West Indies ODI, according to the ICC.

"I'm not involved in selection decisions, so I can't speak to their strategy. However, I'd say any player representing India at this level is potentially among the 20-25 candidates for the World Cup squad."

"What strengthens Jadeja's case is his exceptional fielding and batting prowess. Jadeja stands out as a remarkable all-rounder—that's evident from his statistics. How the team composition and player combinations will ultimately be structured by the selectors, captain, and head coach is a secondary consideration. There's still ample time for those decisions. In my view, Jadeja ranks among the world's finest fielders currently available," the batting coach elaborated.

"His bowling, batting, and the invaluable experience he brings are irreplaceable assets. Experience is something you simply cannot replicate. Just as we value Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jadeja, their contributions are immense. Jadeja is undoubtedly a crucial asset to the team," he concluded.

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