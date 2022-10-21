What's the point of ICC? Stop playing cricket: Javed Miandad responds to BCCI’s 'will not travel' to Pakistan statement

File Photo

Javed Miandad has added his voice to the chorus of former Pakistan cricketers who have spoken in on the BCCI's decision not to tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain advocated for the cancellation of the Asia Cup, emphasizing the importance of not bringing politics into cricket.

What's the point of ICC? Scrap the Asia Cup if that's the case. We are in Asia. We will only benefit from playing each other. You shouldn't bring politics into cricket. I request everyone for the sake of players. This pick-and-choose is wrong, you should stop playing cricket otherwise," Miandad has said.

His remarks follow the BCCI's announcement that Team India will not tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, recently announced that the continental event will be held at a neutral venue. Previous editions of the competition were held in the UAE, and it appears that it will host another season of the Asian tournament.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah told ANI after BCCI's AGM.

The BCCI's decision has enraged the Pakistan cricket community, with many former players criticizing the Indian board. The Pakistan Cricket Board also made an official statement, stating that this could affect their participation in ICC competitions in India.

Regardless of Pakistan's threat, the 2023 World Cup will undoubtedly be held in India. However, the Asia Cup appears to be destined to be held in the UAE.

Because there will be a 50-over World Cup next year, the Asia Cup will revert to that format. So far, two T20 Asia Cups have been held (in 2016 and 2022).

