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What’s inside IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy? CSK cricketer reveals unique surprise

The IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy has sparked curiosity among fans after a Chennai Super Kings cricketer revealed an interesting detail about what lies inside it. The eco-themed award has a unique concept linked to sustainability, adding a meaningful environmental message to this IPL season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

What’s inside IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy? CSK cricketer reveals unique surprise
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The 2026 Indian Premier League hasn’t just delivered on drama and big scores—it’s actually gone deeper, weaving in ideas that reach far beyond cricket. Plenty of leagues toss around “social impact” campaigns, but the IPL’s “Green Dot Ball” initiative stands out, both for its creativity and its heart. Bowlers aren’t just chasing wickets now — every dot ball holds real meaning, with the league recognizing the bowler who racks up the most in a match.

This isn’t just some abstract pat on the back, either. After every game, the top performer gets a special memento. Now, if you catch a glimpse, the trophy looks like the classic deal: smooth, shiny, topped with a cricket ball. But there’s a little twist people can’t stop talking about.

Akeal Hosein from Chennai Super Kings ended up being the one to pull back the curtain. In a video doing the rounds online, he pops open the top of the trophy, and inside? Not just a hunk of plastic or a nameplate. There’s a plantable seed ball — a simple, eco-friendly gesture that fits the “Green Dot” theme to a tee.

This isn’t some off-the-shelf idea. The designers at ABD Xclusiv took what’s familiar — that red cricket ball — and turned it into something layered with meaning. The seed ball says, “Growth starts here.” So, every time a bowler closes down a batter with a dot, it’s like they’re planting a little something for the planet, too.

It’s pretty clever when you think about it. In cricket, dot balls are the quiet moments—the crowd holds its breath, the scoreboard stalls. Traditionally, they’re all about keeping things tight and controlling the chaos. But now, the IPL flips the script. These little pauses become small acts of regeneration and hope, which is a message both players and fans can actually take to heart.

With the IPL mostly known for wild sixes and over-the-top entertainment, the Green Dot Ball trophy brings in fresh meaning. It proves you don’t need fireworks or a massive scoreline to leave an impact—sometimes, it’s the quiet, disciplined moments that really count, well after the final ball’s been bowled.

Also read| 'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row

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