India's controversial decision to change their batting order for the Champions Trophy semifinal paid off as KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 43 off 34 balls and sealed the victory with a six.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has recently spoken out about the ongoing scrutiny regarding his spot in the ODI squad, despite his strong performance in the format. Rahul, a right-handed batsman, recognized that his position on the team is often questioned, particularly because of the long intervals between ODI series, which can last four to five months.

In an exciting match on Tuesday, March 4, India triumphed over Australia by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal held in Dubai. Virat Kohli was instrumental in the chase for 265 runs, scoring 84 runs off 98 balls, while KL Rahul added an unbeaten 42 runs off 34 balls, batting at No. 6 throughout the tournament.

After the victory against Australia, KL Rahul shared his insights with Star Sports, noting that he has been batting at No. 5 since 2020. He mentioned the necessity of continually proving himself, especially given the irregular schedule of ODI series. He highlighted that questions about his position tend to arise each time India returns to ODI cricket.

"Honestly, I mean it's since I think 2020 I've batted at No.5 and a lot of times people forget that that's where I've been batting," Rahul said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo).

"And every time I perform in a series and then there's a break from ODI series, ODI cricket and then we come back after four or five months there's a question mark again about 'oh well will he play in the XI, where does he fit' and sometimes I'm sitting there thinking what more can I do," he added.

Rahul stated that he has successfully fulfilled the roles assigned to him, even when batting in various positions. He attributed his success to the unwavering support of Captain Rohit Sharma over the past four to five years. Rahul emphasized that Rohit's endorsement instills him with confidence as he prepares for upcoming matches.

"Everywhere that I've been asked to play I've played and I feel like I have performed my role. Whatever's been told to me by Rohit [Sharma], Rohit's been the captain for the last four-five years," Rahul continued.

"And whatever he's told me I feel like I've done that to the best of my ability. And I know that Rohit feels the same and he's always supported me and backed me with that. So, there's that confidence going into game that the captain has my back."

India has maintained an undefeated record in the Champions Trophy and secured a final spot. The final match will be held in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The second semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa is underway in Lahore. The victor of this match will then proceed to Dubai to compete against India.

