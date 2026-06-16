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What led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Vishen Halambage confrontation? Reports reveal key exchange

The heated confrontation between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage after India's Super Over defeat in Dambulla has sparked widespread debate. Reports have now revealed the alleged exchange that triggered the young Indian batter's emotional reaction.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

What led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Vishen Halambage confrontation? Reports reveal key exchange
Sooryavanshi got into a heated exchange during the India A vs Sri Lanka A clash (Courtesy: X)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ignited a significant controversy after being involved in a physical confrontation with players from Sri Lanka A following their Tri-Nation A series match at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday. With a chaotic conclusion and a loss in the Super Over, India A's hopes of reaching the final are now uncertain. The most discussed moment, however, was when Sooryavanshi was seen pushing a Sri Lankan A player aside. New details about the incident have since emerged.

After the hosts' surprising win in Dambulla, Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage initiated the exchange by hurling a verbal insult at Sooryavanshi, as reported by Cricbuzz. Halambage remarked, "Match over…now you go home." Sooryavanshi reacted by charging back and firing back with his own retort.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's intense confrontation with Vishen Halambage

Things escalated quickly as the two players became aggressive, leading to a physical altercation. Players from Sri Lanka A intervened to calm the situation. This all unfolded after India A was unable to chase down the target of 17 runs in the Super Over, bowled by the 19-year-old slinger Kugathas Mathulan from Jaffna.

Despite the clash between Sooryavanshi and Halambage, both teams completed the customary post-match handshake. There may be potential repercussions for the two players due to their violent actions.

Also read| Will ICC take action against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after fiery Sri Lanka A incident?

Why is an ICC sanction unlikely?

It is important to note that the ICC rarely appoints match officials for A-team series or addresses disciplinary matters that arise from them. Thus, any announcement regarding a sanction would be quite unexpected. According to sources from Cricbuzz, the Sri Lanka A team considered visiting the India A dressing room to apologize for their conduct, but it remains uncertain whether they will follow through.

It is important to note, however, that the actions taken by both teams were unnecessary. Given that there was arguably insufficient light for further play, the situation escalated unnecessarily, and the Super Over should not have occurred.

Tilak Varma, the captain of India A, participated in the Super Over and was even seen disputing decisions with the umpires. According to Cricbuzz, the Sri Lanka A team was not in favor of a tie-breaker at that moment.

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official remarked to Cricbuzz, "There should never have been a Super Over in the first place."

Regarding the Tri-Nation A series, India A secured victory in the series opener against Sri Lanka A but subsequently lost the following two matches against Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A. Sooryavanshi has yet to deliver a significant performance in Sri Lanka, with scores of 12, 44, and 21 in his three matches played so far.

Also read| IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan match live on tv and online?

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