What is WCL? All you need to know after India vs Pakistan legends match axed after Indian players withdraw

WCL 2025, IND vs PAK: Everything you need to understand about the World Championship of Legends tournament following the cancellation of the India versus Pakistan match.

The T20 match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) between the champions from India and Pakistan was called off on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The game was scheduled to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This decision has sparked discussions about the relationship between politics and sports. The cancellation was prompted by public outrage and the refusal of several Indian players to compete against Pakistan. They cited the Pahalgam terror attack and national sentiments as their reasons.

About the World Championship of Legends (WCL)

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) is a T20 cricket tournament with retired international cricketers from India, Pakistan, England, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa. The idea was to bring back the fun of watching older cricket stars play. This season is from July 18 to August 2, 2025, at four places in England: Edgbaston, Headingley, County Ground (Northampton), and Grace Road (Leicester). There's a league stage, then semifinals and a final to see who wins. India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, won the first tournament in 2024 against Pakistan.

What happened: India vs Pakistan match cancelled

The India Champions versus Pakistan Champions game was the one everyone wanted to see because of the history between the two countries. But it was cancelled because of the political situation. The terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, where 26 people died, made the public very angry.

Indian cricketers got pressure on social media because people thought they were willing to play against Pakistan after the attack. Because of this, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan chose not to play. Shikhar Dhawan told the WCL people in May that he wouldn't play against Pakistan, saying his country came first.

Also, EaseMyTrip, a main sponsor of the WCL, said they wouldn't be part of any WCL match with Pakistan, but they would support the India Champions team.

Official Statement from EaseMyTrip



Despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) two years ago, our stance has always been clear—EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan



We… — EaseMyTrip.com (@EaseMyTrip) July 19, 2025

WCL's response and what it means

Because of the situation and players backing out, the WCL people apologized. They said that scheduling the India-Pakistan match had hurt the feelings of many and made the Indian players uncomfortable. They wanted to recreate some happy memories like other sports games between the two countries, but it caused problems. The cancellation shows how sensitive India-Pakistan sports games are because they often involve politics and social issues. The WCL wants to honor cricket legends, but this shows that even friendly matches have to deal with tough relationships between countries.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Meet last Indian batter to score a Test century in Manchester; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Gautam Gambhir