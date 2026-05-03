'What is there to be ashamed of?': R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident

R Ashwin has revisited the controversial non-striker run-out of Jos Buttler during an IPL clash, questioning the criticism he received at the time. The veteran spinner said he still does not understand why there was outrage, asking, “What is there to be ashamed of?” while defending the dismissal.

Ravichandran Ashwin isn’t India’s top wicket-taker just because of his talent. He earned that reputation thanks to his hunger for learning and his knack for adapting and thinking outside the box—there’s a reason people call him 'Scientist.' Like any cricketer, Ashwin’s journey has had its highs and lows. Sometimes, he gets flak for simply sticking to what’s right. Remember when he ran out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end during that IPL match in 2019? That moment completely changed how people look at non-striker run-outs.

Looking back at the controversy, Ashwin made it clear he’s not embarrassed by what he did, even though that kind of dismissal tends to get a lot of heat.

"People love to talk about character, say it’s wrong, say the player’s wrong," Ashwin explained on JioStar’s 'The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience.' "After hearing all that, it made me want to do it more—not to prove a point, but because it’s just part of the game. When I was captain against Mumbai and they needed two runs, I told the bowler to run the batter out at the non-striker’s end. The batter took off, but the bowler wouldn’t do it—the public thinks it’s wrong. But if the ICC really believed it was dishonest, it wouldn’t be in the rules."

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He gets straight to the point: "If you need two runs off one ball and you start running early, whose fault is that? People say Jos Buttler didn’t try to run, but that’s not my problem. And yes, some say I did it just to win. Of course I did, that’s the whole point. Why should I be ashamed? After the run-out, I told my team, ‘They’ll see it a certain way, they’ll lose, ignore the backlash, I’ll deal with the media—we just need to win.’ And we did. So, there’s no question about character here."

Even after sharing a dressing room with Buttler in Rajasthan, Ashwin noticed most bowlers avoid this kind of dismissal because they’re worried about public criticism.

"Other bowlers should do it too," he said. "Why don’t they? Because the first thing they think is, ‘What will people say?’ There’s this social pressure, right or wrong. All this really started when umpires began asking captains if they wanted to withdraw the appeal. If you do, people think you’re ‘good,’ but that just means you let your bowler down in front of everyone.

"The bowler should be the one making that call, and it’s up to the umpire to decide if it’s out. Why complicate the rule? Like LBW, it’s just out. Plenty of cricketers tweet that it’s bad. For me, it’s simple: I didn’t steal, didn’t break any rules—I played within the laws. Honestly, it’s character assassination when people say that. I’m proud of what I did, always will be, and anyone else who tries it gets my full respect," Ashwin concluded.

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