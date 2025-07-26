What is the story behind Ben Stokes' folded finger celebration after scoring century against India in Manchester Test?

With both a five-wicket haul and a century in the Manchester test, he became the fourth England cricketer to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of Tony Greig, Sir Ian Botham, and Gus Atkinson.

The England Cricket Team has taken a significant lead over the Indian Cricket Team in the current fourth test match taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester. Following Joe Root, England's captain Ben Stokes also scored a century in the first innings, putting pressure on the visitors. Stokes achieved his 14th test century and is enjoying a remarkable performance in this match. Importantly, he also secured a five-wicket haul with the ball during the first innings. With both a five-wicket haul and a century in the Manchester test, he became the fourth England cricketer to accomplish this feat, joining the ranks of Tony Greig, Sir Ian Botham, and Gus Atkinson.

Upon reaching his century in the Manchester test, Stokes performed his well-known “folded finger” celebration. He took off his gloves and folded the middle finger of his left hand as part of the celebration.

Ben Stokes’ “folded finger” celebration serves as a tribute to his father

It is worth noting that Stokes’ “folded finger” celebration honors his late father, Ged Stokes, who was a rugby player from New Zealand. During his rugby career, he encountered issues with his middle finger due to multiple injuries and dislocations.

Doctors recommended that he undergo surgery and refrain from playing. Nevertheless, Ged Stokes chose to have his finger amputated to continue his rugby career. He passed away in December 2020.

Meanwhile, with centuries from Stokes and Joe Root, England amassed an impressive total of 669/10 in the first innings, establishing a substantial lead of 311 runs. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Ollie Pope also contributed with half-centuries.

Earlier, England dismissed India for 358 in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant each scored fifties for India in that innings. England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the Manchester test.

