What is the concept of 'umpire's call' in DRS and ball-tracking, and why is it facing criticism?

Since its introduction in 2016, the umpire's call decision has faced criticism from several players and experts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

There is a great deal of controversy surrounding the Decision Review System (DRS) in cricket, leaving fans often bewildered by its intricate rules. Questions such as how the LBW (Leg Before Wicket) rule works, the distinction between pitching outside and inside, and the meaning of the umpire's call frequently perplex viewers.

During a match, certain decisions and situations can prove to be quite perplexing or too close for the match officials to accurately judge. This is precisely where the DRS comes into play, ensuring fairness and precision within the sport.

In the event of an Umpire Review or a Player Review, on-field umpires have the option to consult with the third umpire as part of the Decision Review System. When a player disagrees with the umpire's official decision, whether it be an out or not out call, they can choose to challenge it through a review.

Now, let us delve into a comprehensive explanation of the DRS, LBW rules, the controversial nature of the umpire's call, and why it sparks debate among cricket enthusiasts.

What is Umpire’s Call?

In simple terms, "umpire's call" refers to the principle that the on-field umpire should be given the benefit of the doubt when making close LBW decisions in cricket. For those unfamiliar with the sport, LBW stands for Leg-Before Wicket, which is a method of dismissing a batsman.

When the ball strikes the batsman's leg and is determined to be on a path towards the wickets, the player is declared out. This rule serves to prevent unethical tactics, such as using the leg to obstruct the ball from hitting the stumps.

The process of determining an LBW dismissal involves several technicalities, but the umpires primarily consider three factors: where the ball lands, the point of impact between the ball and the batsman, and the trajectory of the ball.

Pitching Zone: It is a two dimensional area on the pitch between both sets of stumps with its boundaries consisting of the base of both sets of stumps and a line between the outside of the outer stumps at each end.

Impact Zone: It is a three dimensional space extending between both sets of stumps to an indefinite height vertically and with its boundaries consisting of the base of the stumps and the outside of the outer stumps at each end.

Wicket Zone: It is a two dimensional area with its boundaries consisting of the outside of the outer stumps, the base of the stumps, and the top of the stumps

Due to the complexity of these factors, there is ample room for error, and the on-field umpire's decision may not always satisfy the players. Even after a review, the third umpire may still uphold the original decision made by the on-field umpire.

Why is Umpire’s Call controversial?

One of the main concerns that players and fans alike have is the perplexing nature of the umpire's call. This not only confuses players, but also leads to incorrect outcomes and complicates straightforward decisions.

To illustrate, if the Hawk-Eye trajectory prediction shows that less than 50% of the ball is hitting the stumps, it will be deemed as the ball missing the wickets. However, cricketers argue that even a small portion of the ball's surface area making contact with the stumps or bails should be sufficient to dislodge them. This 50% rule also applies to the pitching and point of impact.

Despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) making adjustments to the Decision Review System (DRS) rules, the umpire's call within the DRS continues to frustrate players. Numerous controversial dismissals and not-outs have been the result of this ruling.

Since its introduction in 2016, the umpire's call decision has faced criticism. The ICC has made several modifications to the rule based on player complaints and advice from experienced cricketers and match officials. It is clear that the umpire's call rule is here to stay, and players must come to terms with it. However, there is a positive change in that teams will no longer lose their review in the event of an umpire's call in the DRS.

