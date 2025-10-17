What is Test Twenty? Cricket's fourth format after Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

After Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, a new format is all set to emerge for all the cricketing fans. Know more about it below.

A new era of cricket began on Thursday, October 16, after Test Twenty was introduced, which is set to bridge the gap between the Tests and T20Is. The new format was conceived by sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani and will be the fourth format in international cricket after Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Not only this, legends like AB de Villiers, Matthew Hayden, Harbhajan Singh, and Clive Lloyd have endorsed the fourth format in cricket, which is set to debut in 2026.

What is Test Twenty?

The new format in cricket is generally for young cricketers ranging from ages of 13 to 19. Test Twenty will see teams playing four innings, just like Tests, but for 20 overs each. The matches will be played with the red ball and in white jerseys. However, all four innings of the game will be played in a single day, unlike the Test format.

Each team is allowed to take a 4-over Powerplay once in a match and can enforce a follow-on with a 75-run lead in the first innings minimum. Not only this, a maximum of 5 bowlers can be used in the match, with each bowler allowed to bowl a maximum of 8 overs.

Just like the Test match, a Test Twenty game can end up in a win, a loss, or a draw.

Talking about the new format, Gaurav Bahirvani said, “We’ve combined Test cricket with T20 and fused them into a format that gives today’s generation what they crave, which is intensity with meaning. If you look around, there is not a single unifying platform to bring youth cricketers together. Every country has its own system, but you haven’t ever seen kids between 13 and 19 playing together as a part of a single franchise. That multicultural feel, like the IPL, with the kids will be a wonderful new introduction into the world of cricket.”

Harbhajan Singh, along with Lloyd and ABD, who are all members of the Test Twenty advisory board, expressed their excitement about the new format and said that it will also 'teach balance and ability to survive across two innings'.