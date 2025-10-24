What is Rhabdomyolysis? The rare muscle disorder that almost ended Tilak Varma's cricket career

India cricketer Tilak Varma reveals he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare and life-threatening muscle disorder, after his IPL season. Thanks to timely intervention by Mumbai Indians and BCCI, he recovered and returned to training, sharing his journey to raise awareness.

Tilak Varma, the promising young cricketer who delivered a match-winning performance in the Asia Cup final, has recently opened up about his struggle with a serious health condition known as rhabdomyolysis. This rare ailment can lead to muscle death and, ultimately, kidney failure. In a recent episode of Breakfast of Champions with Gaurav Kapur, the 22-year-old athlete reflected on his health challenges. He admitted that he might not have allowed his body enough time to recover, often pushing himself even on days meant for rest, which likely contributed to the overexertion of his muscles.

“I haven’t opened up about this to anyone. After my first IPL, I had some health problems. I wanted to be fit. These things have not come out. I was diagnosed with something called Rhabdomyolysis, in which muscle breakdowns happen. I had in me that I wanted to be in the Test team, was playing domestic cricket, A series, a camp was going on,” said Tilak.

Delving into the details of his 2022 health scare, the left-handed batsman recounted the frightening experience he faced during the A series in Bangladesh, which left him in disbelief and forced him to retire hurt. While aiming for a century, he suddenly found his eyes welling up and his fingers becoming unresponsive. Varma revealed that medical staff had to cut off his gloves to release his fingers, highlighting the severity of the situation.

“I was playing the A series in Bangladesh. I had pushed myself for a hundred, but suddenly my eyes started tearing up and my fingers stopped working. Everything became so hard, it felt like a stone. I had to retire hurt, gloves had to be cut off because my fingers weren’t moving,” said Tilak.

“Even on rest days, I was in the gym. I wanted to be the fittest player in the world and an excellent fielder, so I wasn’t quite focusing on recovery. I was taking ice baths, but I was not giving my body the proper time to recover. I was pushing myself even on rest days. So, the muscle was overstrained and it broke down. The nerves became quite hard,” he said.

What is Rhabdomyolysis?

As reported by the Cleveland Clinic, Rhabdomyolysis is a serious muscle disorder that can arise from excessive physical activity, injury, or pre-existing health issues. Typical indicators of rhabdomyolysis include muscle weakness, stiffness, pain, and changes in urine color.

This condition can result in the breakdown or disintegration of muscle tissue, and it becomes particularly dangerous when toxic substances from muscle fibers enter the bloodstream and affect the kidneys. Such a scenario can lead to kidney failure, which poses a significant risk to life.

The Cleveland Clinic notes that muscle components such as potassium, phosphate, myoglobin, creatine kinase (CK), and urate are released in excessive amounts and can leak into the bloodstream. While the kidneys typically filter and eliminate these substances through urine, an overload can harm the kidneys. If the kidneys are unable to expel waste efficiently, it can result in kidney failure, a potentially fatal condition.

Severe muscle soreness or weakness occurring a few days post-exercise should not be overlooked, as it may signal rhabdomyolysis. Additionally, swelling in the muscles and darkening of urine are key warning signs.

Disclaimer: It is essential to consult a healthcare professional before beginning any diet or exercise program. Always seek medical advice regarding any health concerns.

Also read| 'Farewell match tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s viral chat with Rohit Sharma triggers retirement speculation ahead of 3rd ODI - Watch