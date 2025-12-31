What is Meningitis? Everything to know about disease that has left Australia's two-time World Cup winner Damien Martyn in induced coma

Former Australia two-time World Cup winner Damien Martyn has been placed in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis. Here is everything to know about disease, including causes, symptoms, risks, treatment options and why condition can turn life-threatening.

Australia’s two-time World Cup champion Damien Martyn is currently in critical condition at a Brisbane hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis. The 54-year-old, who played for Australia in 67 Test matches, is in an induced coma as he fights this deadly disease in what has been described as "the fight of his life." According to Code Sports on Wednesday, Martyn, who was part of the Australian teams that clinched back-to-back World Cups in 1999 and 2003, along with the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, fell ill on Boxing Day while resting at his home on the Gold Coast and was quickly transported to a Brisbane hospital.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, a close friend and ex-teammate, stated on behalf of Martyn’s family that he is receiving the highest standard of care.

“He is getting the best of treatment and Amanda and his family are aware that many people are sending their prayers and best wishes,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that doctors are optimistic about bringing Martyn out of the induced coma in the next few days.

Todd Greenberg, the chief executive of Cricket Australia, expressed that the organization and the broader cricket community are keeping Martyn and his family in their thoughts.

“I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time,” Greenberg said.

What Is Meningitis?

Meningitis is a serious health condition characterized by the inflammation of the meninges, the protective membranes that encase the brain and spinal cord. It can arise suddenly and, in severe instances, can be life-threatening, necessitating immediate hospital care and intensive treatment.

The condition is most frequently triggered by infections. Bacterial meningitis is the most perilous and can escalate quickly without prompt antibiotic treatment. Viral meningitis is more prevalent and generally less severe, while fungal and parasitic types are uncommon and usually affect individuals with compromised immune systems. Non-infectious causes may include autoimmune diseases, cancers, and reactions to specific medications.

Damien Martyn's career

Born in Darwin, Martyn made his Test debut at the age of 21, stepping in for Dean Jones during the 1992–93 home series against the West Indies. He took on the role of captain for Western Australia at the young age of 23. Throughout his career, Martyn maintained an impressive average of 46.37 in Test cricket and was celebrated for his seemingly effortless stroke play. His most notable innings occurred against New Zealand in 2005, where he scored 165, marking one of his 13 Test centuries.

In addition to his Test career, Martyn participated in 208 ODIs, with an average of 40.8, and was a key member of Australia’s formidable teams in the early 2000s. He was part of the squad that won the 2003 World Cup, famously scoring an unbeaten 88 in the final against India, despite playing with a broken finger.

Martyn played his last Test match during the 2006–07 Ashes series at the Adelaide Oval before moving on to a career in commentary.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Medical conditions and responses to treatment may vary. Readers should seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals for any health-related concerns or symptoms.

Also read| Afghanistan reveal 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Rashid Khan named captain