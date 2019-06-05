What is he even doing in the team?: Twitter trolls Shikhar Dhawan after failure in India vs South Africa World Cup match

Shikhar Dhawan suffered another failure as he was dismissed for just 8 runs during India vs South Africa match in World Cup 2019. India were chasing a easy-looking target of 228 after the bowlers did a great job in the first innings. Dhawan and Rohit Sharma started off well but Kagiso Rabada sent back the left-handed opener early with a very good ball. It was a back of a length delivery that forced an edge from Shikhar Dhawan which was easily caught by Quinton De Kock.

With another failuer, Shikhar Dhawan soon became the target of fans' ire on social media. Fans questioned his form and some even his place in the squad.

Shikhar Dhawan after spending 5 minutes at the crease. pic.twitter.com/socyDHKA6b — Sunneith Revankar (@Sunneith) June 5, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan does what he is in the team for - to increase the excitement in what should otherwise have been an easy chase — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) June 5, 2019

#ViratKohli thinks a left hander in theteam is a great plus when batting... he did not know it would be #shikhardhawan — Arun Ratnam (@BucksRam) June 5, 2019

Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss in bright sunshine and elected to bat first. However, the clouds closed in and seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2-35) found prodigious movement in both directions to remove openers Hashim Amla (6) and Quinton de Kock (10) inside the first six overs.

Du Plessis (38) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) put on a patient 54 in 80 balls in a bid to rebuild the innings, but when the latter was bowled trying a reverse-sweep off Chahal (4-51), two more wickets fell in quick succession.

Chahal then bowled Du Plessis and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav trapped JP Duminy (3) leg before wicket as India's slow bowlers squeezed the run-rate and bamboozled the batsmen.