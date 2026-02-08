FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed, Priyadarshan's horror comedy to now release on this date

Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces as investigation progresses

Big relief for Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj; O'Romeo gets clearance from Mumbai court

Here's how Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav's 'masterclass' performance against USA | WATCH

1 year of BJP government in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 electric buses, Delhi-Panipat bus service

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s big statement on ‘illegal infiltrators’: ‘Detect and Report’

US big allegations on China: Secret nuclear test in 2020 after Galwan Valley clash with India; Beijing’s response

What is Force Majeure? ICC asks PCB to explain use of legal provision to boycott IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed, Priyadarshan's horror comedy to now release on this date

Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed

Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces as investigation progresses

Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces

Big relief for Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj; O'Romeo gets clearance from Mumbai court

Big relief for Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj; O'Romeo gets clearance from court

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeCricket

CRICKET

What is Force Majeure? ICC asks PCB to explain use of legal provision to boycott IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board cited government orders as the reason for boycotting its match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

What is Force Majeure? ICC asks PCB to explain use of legal provision to boycott IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash
India and Pakistan's group stage match is scheduled to be played in Colombo.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 has been in the news ahead of its commencement on Friday, February 7, over the upcoming high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played on February 15 in Colombo. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to boycott its game with India, citing the government's orders to avoid the match, invoking the Force Majeure clause to justify its stand. Now, the apex cricketing body has sought an explanation from the PCB to justify its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 game against India.

 

Meanwhile, cricket fans are furious to know about the term Force Majeure, which came into the spotlight after Pakistan invoked it for the IND vs PAK group stage clash.

 

What is Force Majeure?

 

Force Majeure is a contractual clause that exempts parties from liability or obligation from uncontrollable events like a pandemic, war, riot, or natural disaster. For it to be plausible, the event must be beyond the control of the parties, not just more difficult or expensive.

 

Earlier, the Pakistan government announced that its cricket team would play the T20 World Cup but would boycott its league stage game against India to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh, which was replaced by Scotland by the ICC.

 

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday, and both teams won their opening game against the USA and the Netherlands, respectively. Pakistan will face the USA on February 10, and the contest will not be an easy one for them, as they were knocked out by the same team in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed, Priyadarshan's horror comedy to now release on this date
Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal-starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed
Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces as investigation progresses
Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Father's live-in partner's 2015 death surfaces
Big relief for Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj; O'Romeo gets clearance from Mumbai court
Big relief for Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj; O'Romeo gets clearance from court
Here's how Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav's 'masterclass' performance against USA | WATCH
Here's how Gautam Gambhir praised SKY's 'masterclass' performance | WATCH
1 year of BJP government in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 electric buses, Delhi-Panipat bus service
1 year of BJP government in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 electric buses
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement