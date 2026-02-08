What is Force Majeure? ICC asks PCB to explain use of legal provision to boycott IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board cited government orders as the reason for boycotting its match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 has been in the news ahead of its commencement on Friday, February 7, over the upcoming high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played on February 15 in Colombo. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to boycott its game with India, citing the government's orders to avoid the match, invoking the Force Majeure clause to justify its stand. Now, the apex cricketing body has sought an explanation from the PCB to justify its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 game against India.

Meanwhile, cricket fans are furious to know about the term Force Majeure, which came into the spotlight after Pakistan invoked it for the IND vs PAK group stage clash.

What is Force Majeure?

Force Majeure is a contractual clause that exempts parties from liability or obligation from uncontrollable events like a pandemic, war, riot, or natural disaster. For it to be plausible, the event must be beyond the control of the parties, not just more difficult or expensive.

Earlier, the Pakistan government announced that its cricket team would play the T20 World Cup but would boycott its league stage game against India to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh, which was replaced by Scotland by the ICC.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday, and both teams won their opening game against the USA and the Netherlands, respectively. Pakistan will face the USA on February 10, and the contest will not be an easy one for them, as they were knocked out by the same team in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024.