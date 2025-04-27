Mumbai Indians will celebrate the ESA Day on Sunday (April 27) when they host Lucknow Super Giants in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, this evening promises to be about more than just the game itself. This Sunday's match signifies the revival of a cherished tradition for the franchise - Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day. This initiative serves as a testament to MI's unwavering dedication to uplifting underprivileged children through the power of education and sports.

What is ESA Day?

ESA Day is a joint initiative between MI and the Reliance Foundation. This heartwarming annual event aims to provide thousands of children from various NGOs with the opportunity to attend a live IPL match. This year, the iconic Wankhede Stadium will welcome approximately 19,000 children, including 200 children with special needs. They will have the chance to cheer for their favorite team, the heroes in blue, creating unforgettable memories for all involved.

What is the purpose of ESA Day?

Established in 2023 as a dedicated matchday, ESA Day is founded on a cause that MI has been actively involved in since 2010. Throughout the years, this initiative has been focused on fostering talent, instilling confidence, and offering opportunities for young individuals through the intersection of sports and education.

Prior to the match between MI and LSG, Mrs. Nita Ambani shared a message with the MI players.

“People who have been with MI know our next game is very special, we have underprivileged children coming, and the energy is really special. So please, put up your best show for them." Mrs Ambani said as quoted on the MI website.

ESA Day is one of several themed matchdays in the IPL, with other franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting a "Go Green Day" and Rajasthan Royals celebrating a "PinkPromise Match." However, Mumbai Indians' ESA Day is distinguished by its significant community impact and lasting legacy, bringing the essence of cricket closer to those who need it most.

MI vs LSG

The MI have really bounced back, showing their resilience by winning four matches in a row after a tough start. With five wins and 10 points, they’re currently sitting in fifth place on the points table.

On the flip side, LSG also has five wins and 10 points, but they’re lagging a bit due to a negative net run rate. Their journey has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, yet they’re still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

