If you are also an ardent follower of cricket, then you must have also come across a word which is currently among the top trends on social media. The word is 'Bazball' but the question that arises is why it was trending high on social media ahead of the 5-match Test series between India and England. Where did the name come from, and what connection does it have with the India vs England Test series? Let's find it out here.

What is Bazball in cricket?

The word 'Bazball' has been named after the New Zealand player Brendon McCullum, who is known as 'Baz'. The term is used for his more aggressive style of cricket, which is quite different from other types. It originated in England and is based on McCullum's style of cricket. It is generally used for players playing aggressively, scoring quick runs in the red-ball format of the game.

Interesting facts about 'Bazball'

It is an informal term coined during the 2022 English cricket season, which refers to the aggressive playing style of the English team in Tests. Since 2022, England's batters have scored runs with an average of 30.73 against good-length balls in home Tests. With 'Bazball', England's win rate in Tests have significantly soared, with a noticeable increase in wins in home games. Players like Zak Crawley and Harry Brook, who are also a part of the English squad, have seen improvement in their form under 'Bazball'.

India tour of England

Team India is currently on its England tour for a 5-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. The Indian side will be taking on the home side for the first time in many years without legends like VIrat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, as they retired from the longest format of the game. The series also marks the beginning of a new cycle for the World Test Championship (WTC).