What is 'audible obscenity'? Know all about Article 2.3 of ICC's Code of Conduct

Australia skipper Aaron Finch got an official reprimand on Sunday for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against England in Perth.

Finch was judged to have violated Article 2.3 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits "the utterance of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

Furthermore, one demerit point has been added to Finch's disciplinary record, as this was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in England's ninth over, when Finch uttered obscene language that was picked up by the stump microphone.

"It would have been f***ing nice to know in time."



There was no need for a formal hearing because Finch admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Donovan Koch, third umpire Phil Gillespie, and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

What is Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct?

The ICC Cricket Code of Conduct is a regulation regarding the conduct of professional players in the sport of cricket. Traditionally, cricket requires "gentlemanly" conduct from all players. The Code of Conduct is written and enforced by the International Cricket Council.

Under the ICC regulations, players may be fined a percentage of the salary, banned for number of matches, or even banned for a number of years or life.

Article 2.3.1 comes under intimidation of an Umpire or Match Referee whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during an International Match.

The umpires shall act upon any unacceptable conduct. The umpire concerned shall report the matter to the other umpire and together they shall decide whether misconduct has occurred. If so, they shall determine into which of the Levels the conduct falls.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

