What India’s national anthem means to Men in Blue: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, others share how they feel

Photo: PTI

The Indian men’s cricket team is on the verge of history and just two steps away from bringing back the T20 World Cup glory to the country. The Men in Blue led by skipper Rohit Sharma will take on England in the penultimate match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Thursday. It is a special atmosphere in Adelaide Oval where the England semi-final will be played. The team will be both charged up and emotional. Fans and players are awaiting the match eagerly.

Ahead of the match, India’s T20 World Cup stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have shared the emotions they feel when the national anthem is played in the stadium, calling the moment ‘magical’ and unlike any other.

“Whenever you come to the world cup and play the first match. The national anthem resonates all over the ground and our boys are standing. That is a different moment. When the national anthem concludes, we look at each other. No one is able to speak for 5-7 seconds. Because everyone is trying to soak in that moment. Most of the guys cannot even wait for it. You cannot experience such an atmosphere everyday. It's a special moment for everyone and I'm sure everyone is looking forward to it,” skipper Rohit Sharma said in a moment shared by the T20 World Cup official broadcaster Star Sports.

Team icon Virat Kohli explained the sense of unity it brings. “I've never felt that sense of unity and united energy in one place, ever. It's a very special thing when you feel the force of so many people behind you. The World Cup is a different atmosphere. Different emotions and feelings. Experiencing these moments is a fortunate thing,” Virat said.





Hear Team India's stars explain their feelings while they listen to the one tune that makes the whole nation #BelieveInBlue. pic.twitter.com/yj7cpr3UWj November 10, 2022

“Anywhere with a packed crowd when you're standing with the national anthem, it's magical. You have goosebumps every time. Even getting your cap becomes the second best thing,” said star opener KL Rahul.

“When the national anthem is going on, a sense of achievement is felt,” added all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India is eyeing a mouth-watering final against arch-rivals Pakistan who have already qualified by defeating New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. India now face England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, at 1:30 pm (IST) for a spot in the finals.

