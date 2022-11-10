Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

What India’s national anthem means to Men in Blue: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, others share how they feel

Team India are looking to see off England and set up an explosive final against arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

What India’s national anthem means to Men in Blue: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, others share how they feel
Photo: PTI

The Indian men’s cricket team is on the verge of history and just two steps away from bringing back the T20 World Cup glory to the country. The Men in Blue led by skipper Rohit Sharma will take on England in the penultimate match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Thursday. It is a special atmosphere in Adelaide Oval where the England semi-final will be played. The team will be both charged up and emotional. Fans and players are awaiting the match eagerly. 

Ahead of the match, India’s T20 World Cup stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have shared the emotions they feel when the national anthem is played in the stadium, calling the moment ‘magical’ and unlike any other. 

“Whenever you come to the world cup and play the first match. The national anthem resonates all over the ground and our boys are standing. That is a different moment. When the national anthem concludes, we look at each other. No one is able to speak for 5-7 seconds. Because everyone is trying to soak in that moment. Most of the guys cannot even wait for it. You cannot experience such an atmosphere everyday. It's a special moment for everyone and I'm sure everyone is looking forward to it,” skipper Rohit Sharma said in a moment shared by the T20 World Cup official broadcaster Star Sports.

Team icon Virat Kohli explained the sense of unity it brings. “I've never felt that sense of unity and united energy in one place, ever. It's a very special thing when you feel the force of so many people behind you. The World Cup is a different atmosphere. Different emotions and feelings. Experiencing these moments is a fortunate thing,” Virat said.

 

 

“Anywhere with a packed crowd when you're standing with the national anthem, it's magical. You have goosebumps every time. Even getting your cap becomes the second best thing,” said star opener KL Rahul.

“When the national anthem is going on, a sense of achievement is felt,” added all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India is eyeing a mouth-watering final against arch-rivals Pakistan who have already qualified by defeating New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. India now face England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10, at 1:30 pm (IST) for a spot in the finals. 

READ | IND vs ENG: 'We'll be waiting in Melbourne,' Shoaib Akhtar fires warning to Team India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations, here's how city is planning to celebrate festival of lights
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Nothing matters when we are together': IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen shares new pictures with husband
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.