What if India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final gets washed out? Here's how ICC reserve day rule works

With rain threatening the India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, fans are wondering what happens if the match gets washed out. Is there a reserve day? Here’s what the ICC’s official rules say about weather interruptions and how the finalists will be decided.

India is set to face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai this Thursday. The victorious team will advance to the final on Sunday, where they will meet either England or South Africa. Unfortunately for India, their last match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain at the same venue. The Women in Blue began their campaign with wins over Sri Lanka and their long-time rivals, Pakistan. However, they faced significant challenges with consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England. In a crucial match against New Zealand, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur secured a victory that ensured their place in the semifinals.

In a blow to their hopes, India will be without Pratika Rawal for the semifinal, as the talented opener has been sidelined from the tournament due to an ankle injury. Shafali Verma has been brought in to replace her for the remainder of the competition.

On the flip side, Australia has been in exceptional form, remaining the only unbeaten team in the tournament after finishing at the top of the league standings. They previously outperformed India in their league match, successfully chasing down a record total.

Weather conditions have posed a significant challenge throughout the tournament, with six matches already canceled due to rain, including Australia's encounter with Sri Lanka. As rain threatens the upcoming India vs Australia match, it will be intriguing to see how the second semifinal unfolds.

What if the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal is also washed out? Is there a reserve day?

Yes, there is a reserve day allocated for the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai.

According to ICC regulations, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, even if it requires reducing the number of overs. In the event of rain delays, umpires will attempt to resume play with a revised overs format for each side.

In the event that the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal cannot be resumed, or if the match remains unfinished, it will carry on the following day, known as the reserve day, from the point where it halted. Should the match commence as a full 50-over game but face interruptions due to rain before entering the shortened-overs phase, play will continue as a complete 50-over match on the reserve day.

However, suppose the match had already experienced a reduction in overs (for instance, 46 overs per side) prior to the rain interruption. In that case, it will pick up from that moment the next day rather than starting anew. The hours of play on the Reserve Day will mirror those of the originally scheduled match day, including any provisions for extra time.

Importantly, for a result to be determined, each team must have had the chance to bat for at least 20 overs.

What happens if rain disrupts the reserve day of the IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal?

If rain persists on both days, including the reserve day, the ICC will resort to the points table to determine which team advances. This means that the team ranked higher at the conclusion of the league stage will secure a spot in the final.

