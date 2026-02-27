FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Can Pakistan escape elimination? Qualification scenarios including ENG vs NZ Super 8 washout chances for Salman Ali Agha's team

Pakistan's semi-final qualification is already in jeopardy after they lost their previous Super 8 game against England and their first match was called off due to rain.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

Can Pakistan escape elimination? Qualification scenarios including ENG vs NZ Super 8 washout chances for Salman Ali Agha's team
Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 game on Saturday, February 28
Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan is on the verge of getting eliminated from the semi-final race as they lost their previous Super 8 game against England, and their opening match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. The Men in Green will be facing Sri Lanka in a must-win game, but before that, they will have to depend on the result of the ENG vs NEW clash on Friday. For those unversed, England have already qualified for the semi-final after winning both of their previous Super 8 games. Meanwhile, if the Kiwis beat England in tonight's game, they will become the second and final team from Group 2 to advance to the next round.

 

But that's not the only problem that Pakistani cricket fans need to worry about, as we have witnessed that several games in the ongoing T20 World Cup have been affected due to rain, which were scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. What will be the qualification chances of Pakistan if tonight's game gets washed out due to rain?

 

What happens if ENG vs NZ Super 8 clash gets washed out tonight?

 

If tonight's match between England and New Zealand, scheduled to be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, gets washed out due to rain, then both sides will share one point each, which will take the Kiwis to 4 points and the Three Lions to 5.

 

Pakistan, which is currently sitting in the third spot in Group 2 with just one point, will not be able to catch up even after winning their last Super 8 game against Sri Lanka, as they can reach a maximum of three points. Pakistan will be eliminated from the tournament.

 

The only viable chances for Pakistan's qualification arise only if England beat New Zealand tonight and the Men in Green beat Sri Lanka on Saturday. Then the semi-final qualification will be decided on Net Run Rate (NRR).

