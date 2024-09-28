Twitter
Odisha orders Internet shut down for 48 hours in Bhadrak district in order to prevent spread of...

This university has developed 'world's first bionic eye' to restore vision in blind individuals, here's how it works

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Top 10 pollution hotspots of Noida

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Raj Kundra on association allegations with Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

What happens to India's WTC final chances if 2nd Test vs Bangladesh is washed out

The second day of play was completely washed out without a single ball being bowled.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:39 PM IST

What happens to India's WTC final chances if 2nd Test vs Bangladesh is washed out
Courtesy: X @BCCI
Inclement weather conditions, including rain and a wet outfield, have disrupted the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium. These unfavorable conditions have posed a threat to India's aspirations of securing a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

On Day 1, only 35 overs were bowled as Bangladesh struggled to reach 107/3, with Indian pacer Akash Deep making an impact by claiming two crucial wickets. Unfortunately, the second day of play was completely washed out without a single ball being bowled.

Currently, India leads the WTC standings with a percentage points (PCT) tally of 71.67 after competing in 10 matches. This places them in a strong position to qualify for their third consecutive final. A series victory of 2-0 against Bangladesh would have left India requiring just three more wins from their remaining eight matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

However, the looming threat of rain during the second Test could complicate India's journey to the final. If the Test ends in a draw, India would need to win five out of their next eight matches to solidify their place in the WTC final, assuming that other contenders for a top-two finish do not falter.

This scenario presents India with a more challenging path, as they would likely need to achieve a 3-0 victory against New Zealand at home and secure at least two wins in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in their territory.

India has emerged victorious in the last two series in Australia, a remarkable achievement. However, replicating this success will prove to be a formidable challenge, particularly with the looming pressure of World Test Championship qualification. Despite India's strong track record at home and recent triumphs in Australia, the margin for error has significantly decreased, especially if adverse weather conditions impact the upcoming match.

The upcoming series against New Zealand on home turf will play a crucial role in shaping India's campaign. While India has demonstrated dominance on their home soil, a decisive 3-0 victory against the Kiwis is imperative to alleviate the pressure of having to secure multiple wins in Australia. This series will be pivotal in determining India's path to success in the upcoming matches.

Also read| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: 15-year-old boy cycles 58 km from Unnao to Kanpur to watch Virat Kohli bat, his wish gets...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
