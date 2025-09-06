'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

He stressed that a successful captain knows the stakes and will choose players who can lead the team to victory regardless of their personal rapport. According to him, players who do not spend much time with the captain are not unfairly treated or dropped just because of that.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has responded to the allegations of favoritism made by Irfan Pathan regarding his abrupt departure from the Indian team. In a recently resurfaced interview that has gone viral on social media, Irfan reminisced about the 2008 tour of Australia when Dhoni allegedly informed the media that he was not performing well with the ball. Irfan concluded his career under Dhoni's leadership, finishing with a five-wicket haul in ODIs. Recently, Dhoni has faced criticism, with Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj, also accusing him of being responsible for his son's premature exclusion from the team.

"I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan was not bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai. Sometimes statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. Mahi bhai said, 'No, Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans," Pathan had said during the interview.

In the midst of the ongoing discussion about Dhoni, Chopra highlighted an intriguing perspective, stating that a successful captain should not base player selection on just one criterion.

"You want to pick your best team. But if you have seen someone more in front of you and playing under pressure, you move towards them, and that is normal. You will see that players from where the coach or captain are would be preferred more. That is not bias, not favoritism. It is just the fact that they have spent more time with them," said Chopra in a YouTube video posted by Crex.

Chopra also indicated that it is the responsibility of a captain to select a team capable of performing the tasks required, rather than catering to individual preferences.

"Beyond that, what happens in one room, how many people sit, how many don't, I don't think a successful captain worth his salt is going to get influenced by that factor. At the end he has to pick a team that can win and players who can take him to that destination. So there is a lot riding on the captain's shoulders and the stakes are high. I don't think that if someone does not spend more time with the captain, they would be adversely treated or dropped," he added.

