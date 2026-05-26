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What happens if RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 gets washed out? IPL rules explained

According to the weather forecast, there is a slight chance of rain during the match. Check the scenario for the IPL 2026 Final if Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT gets washed out due to rain.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

What happens if RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 gets washed out? IPL rules explained
Know what happens if RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 gets washed out due to rain. (Pic Credits: Instagram/gujarat_titans)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic and scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The defending champions dominated the league stage and finished at the top of the Points Table, marking their consecutive appearance in the Playoffs.

 

On the other hand, GT also reached the Playoffs for the second time in a row and has been a strong and consistent side since its inception. In the previous edition, GT reached the Eliminator and was knocked out after losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

 

Tonight's match in Dharamsala holds much importance to both sides as the winner of this contest will book a direct berth for the IPL 2026 Final. Meanwhile, the losing side will still have a chance to reach the grand final as they will face the winner of the Eliminator (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals) in Qualifier 2.

 

Since tonight's match is the official beginning of the road to the IPL 2026 Final, let us understand what happens if the match gets abandoned due to rain. What will be the scenario is rain plays spoilsport tonight?

 

What happens if RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 match gets washed out due to rain?

 

As per IPL Rules, there are no reserve days for Qualifiers and Eliminator games. If tonight's match is completely washed out without any result, then RCB are set to qualify for the IPL 2026 Final based on their position in the Points Table.

 

It means GT will automatically be considered qualified for Qualifier 2, where they will meet the Eliminator winner. Notably, even if rain interrupts the match, a result can still be produced provided at least a five-over contest is completed.

 

RCB vs GT: Standings in Points Table

 

As per the Points Table, RCB are sitting at the top of the charts with 18 points in 14 matches whereas GT are just below them with same points tally but with a slight lower Net Run Rate (NRR)

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