What happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash gets washed out? Explained

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in Colombo in the first game of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. But what will happen if the match gets abandoned due to rain. Check out the scenarios.

The PAK vs NZ match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

Pakistan are all set to face New Zealand in the first game of the Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the same venue where the Salman Ali Agha-led side faced defeat at the hands of Team India last Sunday. In the Super 8 round, Pakistan are placed in Group 2 alongside England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, where all teams will face each other, and the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The upcoming PAK vs NZ will be their 50th contest in the format, and both sides will look to begin their Super 8 campaign on a positive note with a win, as each game holds much importance for qualification to the semis.

As per the records of the PAK vs NZ games in the T20I format, Pakistan has a slight upper hand with 24 wins, whereas the Blackcaps are not far behind, as they have registered 23 wins against the Men in Green.

However, there are always chances of rain on the island nation of Sri Lanka. The weather in Colombo could prove decisive before and during the game. Rainfall is expected during the first half of the PAK vs NZ match, and humidity is expected to be around 80 percent. Fans of both sides are curious to know what if the match gets washed away due to rain. Let us find out.

What happens if PAK vs NZ match gets washed away due to rain?

Since there is no reserve day in the Super 8 round, if the upcoming match gets abandoned due to rain, then both teams will get one point each. However, officials will have an additional 90 minutes on the day, but if even a 5-over contest is not possible, then the match will be abandoned.

Getting one point after the match, getting called off could result in a serious problem for both sides in qualifying for the next round.