CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1075 crore in East Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'
X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK
JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here
India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit, how may it change AI ecosystem in India?
JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared by NTA; Check direct link here
Top 10 Web Development Companies in Delhi NCR 2026
Rare Diseases in India: The Hidden Crisis Crowdfunding Is Helping Address
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'
What happens if Pakistan's last group stage match against Namibia gets washed out? Will they qualify?
CRICKET
Pakistan lost its previous contest with arch-rivals India by 61 runs, following which their last group stage match against Namibia is now a do-or-die game.
Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will face Namibia in their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. This match becomes important for the Men in Green, as it will decide their fate for the Super Eight round. After losing to India in the previous group stage match on Sunday, Pakistan slipped to third position in the Points tally, below the USA due to a bad Net Run Rate (NRR). Now, the upcoming match becomes a do-or-die one for Pakistan as they will have to defeat Namibia to reach 6 points in the tally and confirm their Super 8 berth.
But what if their next game gets washed out due to rain, then how will Pakistan qualify for the next round? Let us understand the scenario.
Pakistan will face Namibia in their last group stage fixture on Wednesday; however there are high chances of rain on the day, which can either some overs in the game or wash it away completely. Pakistan is currently standing at third position with four points and two wins. If the match gets cancelled due to rainfall, then both sides will earn one point each, taking Pakistan to five points in the tally.
It means Pakistan will come in the second spot with one extra point than USA and by default qualify for the Super 8 round.
Meanwhile, India in Group A is already qualified for the next round and is set to play its first Super 8 game at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, probably against South Africa.