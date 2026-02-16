FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1075 crore in East Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'

X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK

JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here

India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit, how may it change AI ecosystem in India?

JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 declared by NTA; Check direct link here

Top 10 Web Development Companies in Delhi NCR 2026

Rare Diseases in India: The Hidden Crisis Crowdfunding Is Helping Address

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

What happens if Pakistan's last group stage match against Namibia gets washed out? Will they qualify?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1075 crore in East Delhi

CM Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects in East Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him

JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here

JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

HomeCricket

CRICKET

What happens if Pakistan's last group stage match against Namibia gets washed out? Will they qualify?

Pakistan lost its previous contest with arch-rivals India by 61 runs, following which their last group stage match against Namibia is now a do-or-die game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 09:39 PM IST

What happens if Pakistan's last group stage match against Namibia gets washed out? Will they qualify?
Pakistan was crushed by India by 61 runs in Colombo on Sunday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will face Namibia in their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. This match becomes important for the Men in Green, as it will decide their fate for the Super Eight round. After losing to India in the previous group stage match on Sunday, Pakistan slipped to third position in the Points tally, below the USA due to a bad Net Run Rate (NRR). Now, the upcoming match becomes a do-or-die one for Pakistan as they will have to defeat Namibia to reach 6 points in the tally and confirm their Super 8 berth.

But what if their next game gets washed out due to rain, then how will Pakistan qualify for the next round? Let us understand the scenario.

What happens if Pakistan next fixture with Namibia gets washed out?

Pakistan will face Namibia in their last group stage fixture on Wednesday; however there are high chances of rain on the day, which can either some overs in the game or wash it away completely. Pakistan is currently standing at third position with four points and two wins. If the match gets cancelled due to rainfall, then both sides will earn one point each, taking Pakistan to five points in the tally.

It means Pakistan will come in the second spot with one extra point than USA and by default qualify for the Super 8 round.

Meanwhile, India in Group A is already qualified for the next round and is set to play its first Super 8 game at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, probably against South Africa.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1075 crore in East Delhi
CM Gupta lays foundation stone for development projects in East Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him, says it has never been about 'power': 'What truly matters is...'
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the title 'King' means to him
X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again; thousands of users affected in India, US, UK
X down: Elon Musk's platform crashes again, thousands of users hit
JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100' percentile, check names here
JEE Main Result 2026 declared: 12 students score 'Perfect 100'
India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit, how may it change AI ecosystem in India?
India's Big AI Leap: PM Narendra Modi opens global AI Impact Summit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement