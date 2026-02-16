What happens if Pakistan's last group stage match against Namibia gets washed out? Will they qualify?

Pakistan lost its previous contest with arch-rivals India by 61 runs, following which their last group stage match against Namibia is now a do-or-die game.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will face Namibia in their last group stage match in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. This match becomes important for the Men in Green, as it will decide their fate for the Super Eight round. After losing to India in the previous group stage match on Sunday, Pakistan slipped to third position in the Points tally, below the USA due to a bad Net Run Rate (NRR). Now, the upcoming match becomes a do-or-die one for Pakistan as they will have to defeat Namibia to reach 6 points in the tally and confirm their Super 8 berth.

But what if their next game gets washed out due to rain, then how will Pakistan qualify for the next round? Let us understand the scenario.

What happens if Pakistan next fixture with Namibia gets washed out?

Pakistan will face Namibia in their last group stage fixture on Wednesday; however there are high chances of rain on the day, which can either some overs in the game or wash it away completely. Pakistan is currently standing at third position with four points and two wins. If the match gets cancelled due to rainfall, then both sides will earn one point each, taking Pakistan to five points in the tally.

It means Pakistan will come in the second spot with one extra point than USA and by default qualify for the Super 8 round.

Meanwhile, India in Group A is already qualified for the next round and is set to play its first Super 8 game at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, probably against South Africa.