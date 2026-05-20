What happens if KKR vs MI clash is washed out? IPL 2026 playoff equation explained

With rain threatening to play spoilsport, all eyes are on the KKR vs MI clash and its impact on the IPL 2026 playoff race. A washed-out match could significantly alter qualification scenarios, especially for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are battling to keep their knockout hopes alive.

The Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a tough spot as the IPL 2026 season nears its end. Five teams are still battling for the last playoff spot, and KKR is right in the thick of it. Their game against Mumbai Indians started off brilliantly; they tore through Mumbai’s top order and left them reeling at 57 for 4 in just eight overs. But then, out of nowhere, the rain gods intervened. It’s not the first time this has happened to KKR this season—one washout has already set them back, and if it happens again, their path to the playoffs gets even steeper.

Coming into this game, KKR sat seventh on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches. They’ve managed five wins so far. A few matches just haven’t gone their way, including a crucial washout against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Every point counts right now, and dropped matches or shared points really sting at the business end of the tournament.

So what happens if rain ruins the KKR-MI game? Both teams will split the points, which means KKR can only get to a maximum of 14 points this IPL. At that point, they’re not in control of their own fate—they need a big helping hand from other teams. Specifically, KKR need to win their final matche and then just hope that only one team, at most, goes past 14 points. Even then, things get messy. If Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals both lose their last games, that leaves KKR potentially tied with Rajasthan at 14 points. There’s a further twist: Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals could also end up on 14 points, creating a big logjam chasing the final playoff spot.

And here’s the problem for KKR: their net run rate isn’t great. It’s worse than both Rajasthan Royals and CSK, which puts extra pressure on them—not only do they need points, but they need big wins to boost that crucial NRR. As things stand, KKR doesn’t just need wins, they need everything to fall perfectly in place. For a team that’s tasted glory before, it’s familiar territory—the drama, the last-minute calculations, the dependence on other results. Still, Rahane’s squad knows the odds are against them. They need a miracle because a simple rain shower could be all it takes to end their playoff hopes for this season. In the IPL, though, crazy turnarounds happen all the time. KKR will keep fighting till the very end.

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