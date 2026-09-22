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What happens if Japan vs India T20I match in Sano gets washed out?

India and Japan are set to make history in a first-ever men's international cricket match, but rain could play a spoilsport in this historic game.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

What happens if Japan vs India T20I match in Sano gets washed out?
India-Japan historic clash faces rain threat. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Japan's national cricket team are scheduled to lock horns with the World Champions Team India in a one-off T20I game at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi on Tuesday, September 22. This is the first-ever men's international cricket match between the two Asian nations, which is scheduled to be played under the Suzuki Cup as part of celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

However, the match is currently a weather watch, with rain already disrupting the historic contest. If this continues and rain prevents the game from taking place, it will be abandoned, and several thousand fans with tickets will have to return home without watching a single ball being played.

What happens if Japan vs India T20I match gets washed out?

The Japan vs India game is a one-off match, which means it is a standalone T20I and is being played as part of celebrations of 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations. This match is not a part of India's campaign in the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

If the match gets washed out due to rain, the Japan vs India fixture does not have a reserve day. However, if the rain stops and enough play is possible, then the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will apply, and the number of overs for each side will be reduced.

Meanwhile, there will be no loss of points for either side, as no points will be awarded to any team from an abandoned one-off T20I. India will not be eliminated from the Asian Games 2026 because of such a match result, since it is a separate competition.

India will enter the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final on September 28. The match will begin at 10 AM (IST), however, the opponent is yet to be determined.

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