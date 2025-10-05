Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is one of the most anticipated contests in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, drawing global attention due to the intense sporting rivalry and high stakes involved.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 04:02 PM IST

What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?
India is set to face Pakistan in the group stage of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 (Sunday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is taking place in Sri Lanka as both the BCCI and PCB have consented to hold India vs Pakistan matches at neutral venues in multi-national tournaments until 2028, owing to the ongoing political tensions between the two nations. This venue could prove to be expensive, as there is a possibility of rain disrupting the match, similar to the Australia vs Sri Lanka game that was affected by rain on October 4.

As per Accuweather.com, rain is anticipated to disrupt the day in Colombo. There is a 100 percent chance of rain during the day, which could last for up to two hours. In the evening, the likelihood of rain decreases to 61 percent, with about 1.5 hours of expected precipitation. This indicates a strong possibility of delays in the match or a reduction in the number of overs played.

Also read| India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana gets Smriti Mandhana for 23, India 1 down

Is there a reserve day?

If rain interferes and the match is abandoned, there will be no reserve day available. This is due to the fact that it is a group stage match, with reserve days designated only for the semi-finals and finals. Consequently, the match will be ruled a no-result, resulting in both teams sharing a point.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

