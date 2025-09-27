What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

The defending champions of the Asia Cup, India, are set to take on Pakistan in the final of the 2025 edition. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

As cricket enthusiasts worldwide prepare for the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final this Sunday, focus is shifting towards the playing conditions and a backup plan in case of inclement weather. This monumental final marks the first-ever clash between these fierce rivals for the Asia Cup title, and it includes a clear provision for rain, providing comfort to the millions eager for a complete match.

What happens if rain stops play on Sunday?

The main objective of the match officials will be to finish the game on the scheduled day (Sunday) by making use of all available extra time and possibly reducing the number of overs needed. However, if the weather deteriorates and a minimum-overs match (usually 20 overs per side in T20s) cannot be completed, the match will be halted and resumed on the Reserve Day. Play will pick up on Monday exactly from where the last ball was bowled on Sunday.

Is there a reserve day?

Indeed, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that a Reserve Day is set for the Asia Cup 2025 final, which is slated for Monday, September 29. This choice aligns with the usual protocol for significant international cricket finals and follows the example established during previous rain-affected tournaments.

The shared trophy scenario

Although the Reserve Day makes a total washout unlikely, the tournament regulations cover the rare situation where no result can be reached even after play on Monday. According to the ACC's playing conditions, if both the scheduled day and the Reserve Day are rained out, the prestigious trophy will be shared between India and Pakistan. This would mean that both nations would be crowned joint champions.

The possibility of a rain-affected final, even in Dubai, has fans anxious, but the inclusion of an extra day guarantees that the rivalry, which has been the highlight of this year's tournament, will likely culminate in a definitive conclusion.

