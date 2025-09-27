Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India

Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court

Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…

NCERT grants equivalence to Class 10, 12 throughout boards in India; check details

Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...

West Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma, claimed to be from...

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'

India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India

'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row

Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeCricket

CRICKET

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

The defending champions of the Asia Cup, India, are set to take on Pakistan in the final of the 2025 edition. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 08:19 PM IST

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As cricket enthusiasts worldwide prepare for the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final this Sunday, focus is shifting towards the playing conditions and a backup plan in case of inclement weather. This monumental final marks the first-ever clash between these fierce rivals for the Asia Cup title, and it includes a clear provision for rain, providing comfort to the millions eager for a complete match.

What happens if rain stops play on Sunday?

The main objective of the match officials will be to finish the game on the scheduled day (Sunday) by making use of all available extra time and possibly reducing the number of overs needed. However, if the weather deteriorates and a minimum-overs match (usually 20 overs per side in T20s) cannot be completed, the match will be halted and resumed on the Reserve Day. Play will pick up on Monday exactly from where the last ball was bowled on Sunday.

Is there a reserve day?

Indeed, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that a Reserve Day is set for the Asia Cup 2025 final, which is slated for Monday, September 29. This choice aligns with the usual protocol for significant international cricket finals and follows the example established during previous rain-affected tournaments.

The shared trophy scenario

Although the Reserve Day makes a total washout unlikely, the tournament regulations cover the rare situation where no result can be reached even after play on Monday. According to the ACC's playing conditions, if both the scheduled day and the Reserve Day are rained out, the prestigious trophy will be shared between India and Pakistan. This would mean that both nations would be crowned joint champions.

The possibility of a rain-affected final, even in Dubai, has fans anxious, but the inclusion of an extra day guarantees that the rivalry, which has been the highlight of this year's tournament, will likely culminate in a definitive conclusion.

Also read| Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, signs Rs 40,000 crore deal to build Asia's largest food park, know details
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, signs Rs 40,000 cr deal to build food park
Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus for limited vehicular movement; here's why
Azim Premji turns down Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's request to open Wipro campus
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation
Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?
Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?
Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN for 'sinister' sabotage, demands investigation
Escalator halt, Teleprompter glitch, Audio issue: Donald Trump angry on UN
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE