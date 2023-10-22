Headlines

What happens if India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 match is washed out due to rain?



DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

India and New Zealand are set to face off in a highly anticipated match in the World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 22. The clash will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

India has been performing exceptionally well in the tournament, winning all four of their previous matches. Their most recent victory came against Bangladesh, where they emerged victorious by 7 wickets with 51 balls remaining, thanks to a remarkable century by Virat Kohli. New Zealand, on the other hand, has been displaying their dominance on the field, overpowering every opponent they have encountered thus far.

Similar to India, the Blackcaps have also achieved a perfect record of four wins in four matches. They will be determined to continue their impressive streak against India in ICC events. It is worth noting that New Zealand has not lost to India in an ICC event since 2003.

IND vs NZ, Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in Dharmshala, making the weather conditions unfavorable. The forecast indicates a 43 percent chance of rain during the afternoon, which may dampen outdoor activities. Additionally, the temperature is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a significant cloud cover of 74 percent.

As the day progresses, the temperature will continue to drop, creating a chilly atmosphere. By evening, the city will be enveloped in complete cloud cover, reaching 100 percent. These conditions may impact visibility and add to the overall gloomy ambiance.

What will happen if rain washout Sunday’s game?

In accordance with the ICC regulations for the World Cup 2023, there is no provision for a 'Reserve Day' for the league match between India and New Zealand. Consequently, if inclement weather disrupts the match on Sunday, both teams will be awarded one point each.

READ| IND vs NZ, Dharamshala weather forecast, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in India-New Zealand match?

