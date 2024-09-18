Twitter
Cricket

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

There are concerns surrounding India's participation due to the strained political relations between the two nations.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 09:49 PM IST

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...
India is gearing up to compete for the ICC Champions Trophy, following their victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. The upcoming tournament is set to take place in Pakistan, marking the first ICC event held in the country since the 1996 ODI World Cup. However, there are concerns surrounding India's participation due to the strained political relations between the two nations.

Reports and rumors have surfaced suggesting that India may opt out of traveling to Pakistan for the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is actively seeking a resolution to this potential issue. A delegation from the ICC has recently visited Pakistan to conduct a final inspection ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

According to a report by PTI, the ICC plans to engage in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the tournament's schedule. This includes outlining India's matches, which are scheduled to be held in Lahore. Additionally, contingency plans will be explored in the event that the Government of India does not approve India's participation in the tournament.

"The tentative schedule is important because it involves the Indian team being based in Lahore and playing all their matches in the city. The delegation which includes their ICC Security Manager would also get briefings from security officials in Pakistan," a source close to the proceedings told PTI.

During a press conference in Pakistan, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice affirmed that there are currently no intentions to relocate the venue for the event. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is overseeing the organization of the event at this time. Allardice also mentioned that inspection teams from the ICC have conducted several visits to Pakistan and will continue to do so in the future.

"At this stage, the tournament has been given to the Pakistan Cricket Board. We haven't been given any information to suggest that it will not be held there," Allardice said.

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
