What will happen if the Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is washed away due to rain, then, which team will qualify for the Qualifier 2 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The second game of the IPL 2025 Playoffs is scheduled to be played at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The loser of the GT vs MI clash tonight will be eliminated from the title race of IPL 2025, whereas the winner will play Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. But what will happen if tonight's game gets washed out due to rain, then, which team will qualify for the Qualifier 2 game?

Weather conditions in Chandigarh ahead of GT vs MI match

The weather in New Chandigarh is a bit cloudy, and there are nearly 10 percent chance of rain tonight. But if somehow it rains heavily during the match time and the game gets abandoned due to this, then GT will automatically qualify for Qualifier 2 due to a higher position than MI in the Points Table.

As per the IPL statement about venues and other details about the Playoffs' games, there was no official announcement of a reserve day for the Eliminator game.

GT vs MI: Possible Playing XI

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Arshad Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, and Kusal Mendis.

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Trent Boult.