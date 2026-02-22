What happens if all Super 8 matches in Sri Lanka get washed out? Check semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 2

The first Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 was abandoned due to rain. What happens if all Group 2 matches get washed out in Super 8, which team will qualify for the next round?

The first game of the Super 8 round between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, and neither side got to bat nor bowl. After the match was called off at the R Premadasa Stadium, both teams shared one point each. Since Sri Lanka is an island nation, rainfall often disrupts gameplay, and now cricket fans are curious to know the scenario of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup, if all matches of Group 2 end in the same way.

Which teams will qualify for semi-final if all Group 2 matches are washed out?

If all the matches of Group 2, which are scheduled to be played at venues in Sri Lanka, then semi-final qualification would be decided under ICC Rules, which are explained below:

Since all teams in the Super 8 round will play three games, and if all the matches are called off due to rain, then each team will have three points at the end of the round. For those unversed, there are no Reserve Days for Super 8 fixtures; only semi-finals and the final have reserve days.

Scenario 1

Most wins in the group - The team with the most wins in Group 2 will qualify for the semi-final round. However, if all the games are washed out, the winning column will be '0' for every side. So, this rule won't be able to decide the qualifying teams.

Scenario 2

Net Run Rate (NRR) - As per this rule, teams with the highest NRR will qualify for the next round. However, if all the matches are abandoned due to rain, then all four teams will have the same NRR; thus, this rule will also not decide the qualifying teams.

Scenario 3

Head-to-head record - As per this rule, the head-to-head record of teams will be considered to determine the qualifying teams. But since none of the sides has played each other in the previous round, this rule will also not be considered for qualification.

Scenario 4

ICC Rankings - After all the rules stand invalid to determine the qualifying teams for the semi-final round, then ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings will come into place, and teams with a higher ranking on February 6, 2026, will advance to the next round.

According to Scenario 4, England and New Zealand are set to qualify for the next round due to their ICC Rankings, as the former stands at number 3, while the latter is fourth in the standings.