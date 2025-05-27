Mumbai Indians lost its chance to finish in top 2 in the Points Table after they faced defeat by Punjab Kings at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) stadium on Monday. Let us take a look at MI's history whenever they qualified in the 4th spot for the Playoffs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) missed a golden opportunity to qualify for the Qualifier 1 game as they were defeated by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 7 wickets at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) stadium. Now, the Hardik Pandya-led side will either face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator game at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. This is not the first time Mumbai Indians have qualified in the 4th spot in the Points Table.

For the unversed, the journey to Playoffs for MI wasn't a cakewalk as they started off their IPL 2025 campaign with 4 losses but managed to clinch 6 consecutive games later.

Mumbai Indians and 4th spot in the Points Table

Mumbai Indians have qualified in the 4th position a few times in IPL history but have never lifted the trophy. The first time MI qualified in 4th spot was in 2014, following which they faced their arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in the Eliminator game and lost it.

The second time the Men in Blue qualified in the 4th position yet again was in 2023, where they faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator round and won the match. However, their campaign ended after they lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

Talking about the upcoming Playoffs games, the journey for Mumbai Indians will not be an easy one as their trio, Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch will be unavailable for the remaining season. However, these positions have been filled by Jonn Bairstow, Charith Asalanka and Richar Gleeson.