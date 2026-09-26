What happened to Vinod Kambli? Viral video from elderly care home leaves fans deeply concerned

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has sparked concern after a video from an elderly care centre in Thane went viral. Kambli appeared to struggle while speaking but praised the facility’s care, hygiene and support, saying he has received plenty of love and does not feel away from home.

A touching video of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is making waves online. In the clip, Kambli—who’s faced serious health issues in recent years—appears at an old age home. He tries to speak but stumbles, which has left fans worried. Still, he had kind words for the staff. "I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here," Kambli says in the video.

Kambli once seemed destined for greatness. Experts expected him to become one of the game's top batters, but things didn't play out that way. He managed 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India, piling up 2,477 and 1,084 runs respectively.

Vinod Kambli’s latest video, he is presently at an elderly care centre in Thane.



Praying for his recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/6k1plg1aCl — Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) September 25, 2026

Both Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the brightest stars in Indian cricket during the late 1980s and early '90s. Yet, only one would become a global icon. While many saw Kambli as the bigger talent early on, his international journey ended after nine years. Tendulkar took another path, sticking around for 24 remarkable years.

Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin Tendulkar became the most complete batter of his time, a run-making machine, and an unrivaled cricket legend. He still owns the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs—a feat made even more impressive because he didn’t score his first ODI hundred until his 79th game.

Tendulkar finished with a staggering 34,357 runs in international cricket, topping the all-time list. He didn't just break records—he set new standards, many of which no one has matched since.

Known as the 'Master Blaster,' Tendulkar played more Tests than anyone else—200 in total. He also racked up 15,921 Test runs, including 51 centuries. People in India still call him the "God of Cricket," and with good reason. He was also the fastest ever to 15,000 Test runs, hitting that landmark in just 300 innings—a record that's still all his own.

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