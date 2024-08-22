What happened to 156 kph speedster Mayank Yadav? Where is the LSG pace sensation now and will he play for India soon?

Mayank Yadav has not participated in any cricket matches since the conclusion of the IPL 2024 season.

Following a remarkable debut in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, Mayank Yadav has faced a period of silence. The young pace sensation from Delhi, who captured the attention of the cricketing world with his exceptional speed and accuracy, has not taken the field since the conclusion of the tournament. Paras Mhambrey, former India bowling coach, has advised that Yadav should not be sheltered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but rather should be honing his skills by bowling as many overs as possible in the nets at this early stage of his career.

At just 22 years old, Yadav consistently exceeded the 150 kmph mark in the four matches he played, leaving experienced batsmen in awe. In his debut match against PBKS, Mayank reached a speed of 155.8 kmph, the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 season at that time. He claimed three crucial wickets, including those of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh, playing a pivotal role in LSG's victory. This outstanding performance was not a one-time occurrence, as he continued to impress against RCB, clocking a speed of 156.7 kmph, the fastest delivery in the IPL 2024 season.

Despite his early success, Yadav has been absent from the field since then. Mhambrey, in an interview with the Indian Express, emphasized the importance of Yadav playing first-class cricket to strengthen his bowling muscles and acclimate his body to the demands of fast bowling.

“I don’t agree that if he is not ready, just don’t play him. This is the age where he has to bowl. A bowler should bowl. The more you bowl, the more you will have control, you will know your threshold as to how much your body can take. You can’t wrap him up in cotton wool saying he will get injured. We can’t overbowl and burn him out but we have to be smart about how much he should bowl. As a fast bowler, he needs to play first-class cricket,” Paras Mhambrey told The Indian Express.

“When you play one season, you understand your bowling. You bowl in different conditions. Physically, you will be tested in different phases of the game. Sometimes, you will have to be on the ground for six sessions. And to be able to bowl with the same intensity in the last session will give you confidence when you play at the international level. I strongly feel Mayank needs to grind it out in the domestic season,” Mhambrey added.

The former India bowling coach expressed his lack of concern for Mayank's long-term development, instead focusing on the pacer's potential contributions over the next five years.

“I am not looking at the next 10 or 15 years. I want to see what he can do in the next five. The next three-four years will be extremely crucial for him. Once he is 25-26, he will understand his body much better. And then he will have a good five years at the international level,” Mhambrey added on the matter.

According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Yadav is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has been advised to gradually work his way back to full fitness.

"I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or not. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently at the NCA," he told The Times of India.

