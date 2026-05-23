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What happened between Virat Kohli and Travis Head? Frosty post-match moment explained

Virat Kohli and Travis Head found themselves at the centre of attention after a frosty post-match interaction sparked debate among fans online. Here’s a detailed look at what exactly happened between the two stars and how the viral moment unfolded after the game.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

What happened between Virat Kohli and Travis Head? Frosty post-match moment explained
Virat Kohli-Travis head-handshake snub (Courtesy: X)
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The 2026 Indian Premier League got a real jolt of drama thanks to Virat Kohli and Travis Head. On Friday night, Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and things got heated. After SRH stomped RCB by 55 runs, Kohli walked past Head and refused his handshake. Kohli did shake hands with Pat Cummins, SRH’s captain, but ignored Head completely—even though Head had his hand out. Head looked awkward, then shrugged and moved on.

Nobody really knows why Kohli acted this way. From what people saw, it seemed like something happened while Kohli was batting. Apparently, Kohli tried to rile Head up by taunting him, asking him to come bowl “a few deliveries.” Head’s been used as an impact player a lot this season—sometimes he gets subbed out, sometimes he doesn’t. On Friday, he stayed in, but Kohli made some “impact sub” gestures just to tease him.

Kohli went heavy on the sledging, but honestly, it didn’t work out for him. He barely lasted—scored just 15 runs off 11 balls, then got out. Head got his payback with a cheeky comeback: “Mate, you got out before I even came on to bowl.”

Also read| Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral

It’s hard to pin the blame on one guy without more info, but the way things look, Kohli kind of started it. He’s always been intense on the field, and everyone knows he can get under people’s skin. He’s loud, passionate, and sometimes crosses the line. He doesn’t just fire up his own team; he gets to the opposition too.

Of course, Head’s not squeaky clean, either. He’s had his share of sledging. Remember the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25? Head made a controversial gesture during a miserable series for India.

Irfan Pathan, who was commentating during the game, gave his two cents afterwards. He said, “Look, things can get heated during the match. That’s fine, but what happened after wasn’t right.”

SRH really needed this win to jump into the top two. They managed a big victory—but still didn’t leapfrog RCB or Gujarat Titans in net run rate. In the end, despite getting hammered, RCB topped the group based on their superior net run rate. GT and SRH were right behind; all three teams finished on 18 points.

Also read| IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival

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