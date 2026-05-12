What forced BCCI to introduce tougher new IPL discipline rules midway through 2026 season?

BCCI is set to introduce tougher discipline and conduct guidelines midway through the IPL 2026 season following a series of incidents that reportedly made the board 'uncomfortable'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to bring in stricter disciplinary rules, which will be implemented during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A series of incidents that raised concerns within the board over security and anti-corruption protocol violations led to this move by the Indian cricketing board.

What really forces BCCI to take strict disciplinary action?

As per a report by news agency ANI, a BCCI source said, ''We are forced to issue guidelines in this season of IPL. We saw many incidents which makes the board uncomfortable. We are in talks with IPL franchises to ensure no untoward incidents happen again. There has been lots of indiscipline in this IPL.''

Last week, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board was framing new regulations to control player access and restrict unauthorised interactions in hotels, team buses, and other designated secure areas during the tournament. ''The access that the players have will be controlled; unauthorised people will not be allowed to meet the players, neither in hotels nor on buses, to ensure the transparency of the IPL,'' he said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had also expressed concerns over recent incidents and said that the board has observed several instances of unauthorised individuals accompanying team members and entering team hotels, which are deemed to be in direct violation of the IPL's anti-corruption protocols.

Incidents which pushed BCCI to tighten discipline midway through IPL season

Unauthorised hotel guests - An unnamed player was found frequently hosting visitors in the hotel room at night.

Riyan Parag vaping - The Rajasthan Royals skipper was found vaping inside the dressing room, for which he was also fined a percentage of his match fees.

Use of mobile phone - Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was also fined for using a mobile phone near the dugout during a match.

Reel culture - As per online reports, several players were caught filming reels in prohibited and restricted areas.