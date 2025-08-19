'What else does he have to do?': Former Indian cricketer questions Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

BCCI on Tuesday finally unveiled Team India's squad for the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, starting on September 9 in the UAE. The list of players in the squad saw several big names missing, including Shreyas Iyer, whose performance in the T20 format has been quite impressive in recent months.

BCCI announcement of Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is the biggest news of Tuesday, August 19. The list is also making headlines as several big names, including Shreyas Iyer, have been missing from it despite performing well in recent months. Following the announcement of the squad, former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna questioned Iyer's omission from the list. Iyer's form in the previous two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one of the best without a shadow of a doubt. In the recently concluded season of IPL, Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) reached the finals for the first time in 11 years.

Surinder Khanna expresses disappointment over Iyer's exclusion

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former Indian cricketer said that the squad looks promising, but also expressed his disappointment over Iyer's exclusion. ''There is one player whom I feel sorry for. Shreyas Iyer. What else does he have to do? The selectors, coaches, and think tanks should keep him in the team. He is a good fielder and a good cricketing brain. His performance in T20 is excellent. The franchise he plays for and leads, he takes them to the final or wins them the title. When he is in form, he should get a chance. Otherwise, it is quite a good team,'' he said.

Apart from him, Surinder Khanna also praised selector's decision to bring Gill back to the T20 squad and added, ''You do not have to build up any innings in T20. Because it's a very small format. You do not have to stop and play. He is a good striker of the ball. I think it is his individuality. The form and touch he has, he can always play his strokes right from the beginning. And he clears the boundary with a lot of ease. So there should not be any problem with him. I do not think he needs to change anything as a batter. He is good enough for any format. And when your confidence is high, you play more openly.''

For those unversed, Gill has previously led the Indian T20 side on the Zimbabwe tour, following the World Cup win, which featured mostly newer faces.