What does Rohit Sharma mean to Gautam Gambhir? India coach gives honest answer

Gautam Gambhir has opened up about what Rohit Sharma means to him, offering an honest and personal response about the India star. Gambhir also reflected on their association and Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket as their professional journeys have crossed over the years.

India are ramping up their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup with a three-match series against the West Indies, starting Sunday. There’s been plenty of chatter about Rohit Sharma’s future. By the time the next World Cup rolls around in Africa, he’ll be over 40. Rumors flared earlier this year that the England series in July would be his final time leading the ODI squad, but the BCCI quickly shot those down.

Now, coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up about working with Rohit. On JioHotstar, he got this question: "Seniors, someone like Rohit had been leading for a while. Then, if someone becomes a new captain, as a coach as well, the way you handle whether it's strategies, selections, and all of that, does that also differ when a senior player is captaining and you come into the setup, and when captaincy is given to someone new? So do the dynamics change a little bit?"

Gambhir answered, "I don't think so. See, Rohit's and my relationship wasn't just that of captain and coach. Rohit's and my relationship goes back to when Rohit came into the team and I was a senior player at that time. So Rohit's and my relationship dates back to then.

Rohit knew me from then. It's not like Rohit and I had a new relationship, or that I came in as a coach from a foreign country who had neither seen Rohit play nor knew him individually or personally, or what kind of person he is. So often, when you have played together, things become very easy. In fact, he knows my thinking and I know his thinking.

Tomorrow, I might have one way of thinking and the captain might have another, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team should be the final decision. Nothing can be better than that. That's why I said that with all four captains I have worked with, this has been my experience. Everyone's intention has been to serve Indian cricket."

Gambhir also put his confidence behind Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, even though Gill’s first few games in charge were rocky. Out of his 12 ODIs as captain, Gill has won just six, raising some concerns about his leadership with the World Cup coming up next year. Still, Gambhir believes Gill will step up as captain, especially with veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still around to support the team for the West Indies series starting September 27.

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