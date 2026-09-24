FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Election Commission News: 14 Times In 10 Months, Two ECs Objected On Record To Poll Steps

Election Commission News: 14 Times In 10 Months, Two ECs Objected On Record To Poll Steps

Sonal Chauhan breaks silence on Jannat tag: 'People still remember...'

Sonal Chauhan breaks silence on Jannat tag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

What does Rohit Sharma mean to Gautam Gambhir? India coach gives honest answer

Gautam Gambhir has opened up about what Rohit Sharma means to him, offering an honest and personal response about the India star. Gambhir also reflected on their association and Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket as their professional journeys have crossed over the years.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

What does Rohit Sharma mean to Gautam Gambhir? India coach gives honest answer
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma (X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India are ramping up their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup with a three-match series against the West Indies, starting Sunday. There’s been plenty of chatter about Rohit Sharma’s future. By the time the next World Cup rolls around in Africa, he’ll be over 40. Rumors flared earlier this year that the England series in July would be his final time leading the ODI squad, but the BCCI quickly shot those down.

Now, coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up about working with Rohit. On JioHotstar, he got this question: "Seniors, someone like Rohit had been leading for a while. Then, if someone becomes a new captain, as a coach as well, the way you handle whether it's strategies, selections, and all of that, does that also differ when a senior player is captaining and you come into the setup, and when captaincy is given to someone new? So do the dynamics change a little bit?"

Gambhir answered, "I don't think so. See, Rohit's and my relationship wasn't just that of captain and coach. Rohit's and my relationship goes back to when Rohit came into the team and I was a senior player at that time. So Rohit's and my relationship dates back to then.

Rohit knew me from then. It's not like Rohit and I had a new relationship, or that I came in as a coach from a foreign country who had neither seen Rohit play nor knew him individually or personally, or what kind of person he is. So often, when you have played together, things become very easy. In fact, he knows my thinking and I know his thinking.

Tomorrow, I might have one way of thinking and the captain might have another, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team should be the final decision. Nothing can be better than that. That's why I said that with all four captains I have worked with, this has been my experience. Everyone's intention has been to serve Indian cricket."

Gambhir also put his confidence behind Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, even though Gill’s first few games in charge were rocky. Out of his 12 ODIs as captain, Gill has won just six, raising some concerns about his leadership with the World Cup coming up next year. Still, Gambhir believes Gill will step up as captain, especially with veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still around to support the team for the West Indies series starting September 27.

Also read| BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia drops major hint on Ajit Agarkar’s successor after final squad call

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater Noida Bus Fire: Vehicle that caught fire on Yamuna Expressway had 9 challans in Delhi, permit valid till Oct 26
Gr Noida Bus Fire: Vehicle that caught fire on Yamuna Expressway had 9 challans
Sonal Chauhan breaks silence on Jannat tag: 'People still remember...'
Sonal Chauhan breaks silence on Jannat tag
Rs 4.85 crore per match! Muthoot FinCorp seals massive deal for Indian cricket title rights
Rs 4.85 crore per match! Muthoot FinCorp bags India cricket title rights
IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Death: Parents to hold hunger strike, demand arrests
IIT Bombay Student Death: Sahil Wakode's parents to hold hunger strike
Main Hoon Na 2: Farah Khan drops big update on Shah Rukh Khan's sequel after...
Main Hoon Na 2: Farah Khan drops big update on Shah Rukh Khan's sequel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement