FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century

Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'

How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

No more in-flight use of power banks to charge devices, DGCA sets new aviation safety rules; check here

Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after Meningitis diagnosis

When Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali reacted strongly to claims of 'abandoning' foster children: 'It pains us, it will hurt our...'

Virat Kohli eyes three historic milestones in 2026; how many can he actually achieve?

Watch: Sudha Chandran tries to bite people as she loses herself in devotion at Mata Ki Chowki, video goes viral

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 45266 crore in just 5 days from...; market cap surges to Rs...

'Bowler with more than 400 wickets...': Ex-India star questions selectors over Mohammed Shami's snub for IND vs NZ ODIs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record

Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'

Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' after film's huge success

How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeCricket

CRICKET

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century

David Warner went viral after celebrating his record-breaking BBL century with the ‘6–7’ gesture, sparking curiosity across global sport. Here’s what the trending celebration means, where it originated, and why athletes worldwide are now copying Warner’s viral moment.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Veteran Australian batsman David Warner turned back the clock on Saturday with an impressive performance in the Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL), scoring a record-breaking 130 runs off just 65 balls for Sydney Thunder. This innings not only saved Thunder from a poor start but also drew attention for Warner's playful on-field celebration - the "6-7" gesture. This celebration has recently gone viral on social media.

    Thunder found themselves in early trouble after losing both Matthew Gilkes and Sam Konstas without any runs. Stepping in under pressure, Warner took charge of the innings, smashing nine sixes and 11 fours at an astonishing strike rate of 200.

    His innings became the highest individual score by a Thunder player and also placed him in an exclusive Big Bash club, joining Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Brown, and Matthew Wade as the only players to score 130 or more in a BBL innings.

    Also read| Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after Meningitis diagnosis

    Remarkably, this marked Warner's first Big Bash century since his debut BBL match back in 2011. That innings took place in the inaugural season, featuring stars like Chris Gayle, Usman Khawaja, and Shane Warne. More than a decade later, Warner once again showcased his explosive talent to fans.

    After reaching the hundred, Warner celebrated with his signature leaping gesture, long associated with his Test cricket centuries. However, this time, he added a contemporary twist - showcasing the "6-7" celebration.

    What is the '6-7' celebration?

    The "6-7" celebration is a viral hand gesture and phrase that has gained popularity across global sports in recent months. Typically involving a shrug-like motion, a hand flourish, and the words "six-seven" or "so-so," the celebration lacks a definitive meaning. It is primarily viewed as a fun, hype expression.

    The trend surged in popularity towards the end of 2025, particularly within American sports, as NFL players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nik Bonitto embraced it during their games. This trend is associated with Gen Z internet culture and is thought to have originated from rapper Skrilla's track Doot Doot. Some fans interpret it as a reference to Philadelphia's 67th Street, while others label it as "brainrot" slang - intentionally absurd and devoid of meaning, which is precisely why it appeals to younger audiences.

    Warner, who has been retired from Test cricket since 2024, remains active in the Big Bash and is also involved in media work. By combining a classic leap with a contemporary viral celebration, the 39-year-old demonstrated his ability to engage with a new generation.

    Also read| Virat Kohli eyes three historic milestones in 2026; how many can he actually achieve?

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century
    What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record
    Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'
    Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' after film's huge success
    How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?
    How may Maduro’s capture and U.S. takeover of Venezuela impact India?
    No more in-flight use of power banks to charge devices, DGCA sets new aviation safety rules; check here
    No more in-flight use of power banks: Check new aviation safety rules
    Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after Meningitis diagnosis
    Damien Martyn's wife shares update on former Australia star's condition after
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
    From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
    Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
    Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement