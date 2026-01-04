What does '6-7' celebration mean? David Warner joins global trend after record BBL century

David Warner went viral after celebrating his record-breaking BBL century with the ‘6–7’ gesture, sparking curiosity across global sport. Here’s what the trending celebration means, where it originated, and why athletes worldwide are now copying Warner’s viral moment.

Veteran Australian batsman David Warner turned back the clock on Saturday with an impressive performance in the Big Bash League 2025-26 (BBL), scoring a record-breaking 130 runs off just 65 balls for Sydney Thunder. This innings not only saved Thunder from a poor start but also drew attention for Warner's playful on-field celebration - the "6-7" gesture. This celebration has recently gone viral on social media.

Thunder found themselves in early trouble after losing both Matthew Gilkes and Sam Konstas without any runs. Stepping in under pressure, Warner took charge of the innings, smashing nine sixes and 11 fours at an astonishing strike rate of 200.

His innings became the highest individual score by a Thunder player and also placed him in an exclusive Big Bash club, joining Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Brown, and Matthew Wade as the only players to score 130 or more in a BBL innings.

Remarkably, this marked Warner's first Big Bash century since his debut BBL match back in 2011. That innings took place in the inaugural season, featuring stars like Chris Gayle, Usman Khawaja, and Shane Warne. More than a decade later, Warner once again showcased his explosive talent to fans.

After reaching the hundred, Warner celebrated with his signature leaping gesture, long associated with his Test cricket centuries. However, this time, he added a contemporary twist - showcasing the "6-7" celebration.

What is the '6-7' celebration?

The "6-7" celebration is a viral hand gesture and phrase that has gained popularity across global sports in recent months. Typically involving a shrug-like motion, a hand flourish, and the words "six-seven" or "so-so," the celebration lacks a definitive meaning. It is primarily viewed as a fun, hype expression.

The trend surged in popularity towards the end of 2025, particularly within American sports, as NFL players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nik Bonitto embraced it during their games. This trend is associated with Gen Z internet culture and is thought to have originated from rapper Skrilla's track Doot Doot. Some fans interpret it as a reference to Philadelphia's 67th Street, while others label it as "brainrot" slang - intentionally absurd and devoid of meaning, which is precisely why it appeals to younger audiences.

Warner, who has been retired from Test cricket since 2024, remains active in the Big Bash and is also involved in media work. By combining a classic leap with a contemporary viral celebration, the 39-year-old demonstrated his ability to engage with a new generation.

