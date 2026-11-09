What did Virat Kohli tell Kane Williamson before retirement? Former NZ captain reveals

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has revealed details of his conversation with 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli a day before retirement. Here's what he said.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has opened up about his conversation with India's Virat Kohli just a day before announcing his retirement from international cricket. He described the conversation as 'looking in the mirror' and shared details about it on a podcast.

He revealed that their conversation felt like looking in the mirror because they had experienced many of the same things in their career despite playing for different countries.

What did Kane Williamson say?

While speaking on Between Two Beers podcast, Williamson revealed how his conversation with Kohli left him convinced that it was time to retire. ''I spoke to a number of people I trust and I've been really really close with. And then I actually had a really really cool chat with Virat like the day before I announced it and it was really like looking in the mirror just sharing the experiences that we've had in the game for so long,'' the former Kiwi skipper said.

''He's still playing a little bit, but largely he made some of those big decisions and that like honestly just cheering... There's no one else I think, even players in your own team from, at times, that have just been in that exact same position for the exact same length of time, captaincy roles, children at the same time. Like we sort of live this parallel thing. We had a really quite special relationship, but although different worlds, and it was just quite a cool thing to be able to share some of that real vulnerable stuff and how you were feeling and and just connect over it and it and I was like I walked out of there or I got off the phone, my wife walked into the hotel room and I was like, it's time,'' Williamson added.

Williamson and Kohli discussed their changing approach to cricket

Williamson also said that his conversation with Kohli centered around their approach to the game and motivation that evolved from time to time. ''It's funny like your approach to the game and how you treat it and how you go about it. If or when that starts to change and that was largely what we were sharing and and the pursuit and this was a lot of the the conversation it's like 'man this 16 years on this pursuit and every day is how 'do I get better, how do I get this team better every day' and we were talking a lot about that and you do it for a long time your life changes and for the better,'' he said.

''Like you do something and you love it for so long, you give it everything and then you do have to put it down, but your life does change and therefore you can find yourself in positions that you're doing things for reasons that aren't yours, you know, and I don't think you can do that for a long time, but I think it's still important. It was for me to just understand it a little bit. And I was in that space because I didn't want to make any sort of drastic decisions on it, but I could see and feel that it was changing a bit. And we were just talking about this and it's funny because you play this sport and there's potentially a profile that's attached to it and fans that come and watch and it's an amazing thing to be a part of, but you don't play it for that,'' the former Kiwi captain added.

(With ANI inputs)