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What did Naqvi do after India rejected the trophy? BCCI reveals

Rajiv Shukla has revealed Mohsin Naqvi’s reaction after India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him again. Read below to know more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

What did Naqvi do after India rejected the trophy? BCCI reveals
Mohsin Naqvi is the president of the Asian Cricket Council. (Screenshot from viral clip)
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rAJIV sHUMohsin Naqvi has been the talk of the town despite Pakistan neither featuring in the final nor hosting the Asia Cup 2026 Final match. Since he is the current president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Naqvi made headlines over his obstinacy in presenting the Asia Cup trophy to the winners, India.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to accept the winning trophy from Naqvi, just like the men's side did one year ago after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

How did Mohsin Naqvi react to India's decision not to accept Asia Cup trophy from him?

Now, BCCI has revealed how Naqvi reacted when he was informed of Team India's decision to avoid taking the Asia Cup 2026 trophy from him. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that ACC officials were informed before the final that players would not accept the trophy from Naqvi, as he is part of the Pakistan government.

BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla revealed Naqvi's reaction after learning about India's decision. While speaking to reporters after arriving at IGI Airport in Delhi, the BCCI VP revealed that Naqvi did not object and said, ''We discussed the matter among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it (trophy) from him. It was our collective decision. He (Naqvi) also did not raise any objection to it. We informed our team accordingly, and he presented it to whoever he had to and then left.''

BCCI explains why India avoided Naqvi

Earlier, the BCCI secretary explained the reason behind the women's team's decision, which was to show solidarity with the men's team's stance during the last year's Asia Cup.

After the Asia Cup 2026 Final match in Dubai, several pictures and videos emerged on social media wherein BCCI officials were seen talking to Naqvi; however, Rajiv Shukla called it merely a 'routine interaction'. ''What Saikia ji said is absolutely correct. When you are at a match, everyone is present there and interacts in a professional capacity. Therefore, I do not think there should be so much criticism over that,'' Shukla said.

For those unversed, India defeated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2026 Final by 72 runs, to win its eighth title.

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