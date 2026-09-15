What did BCCI propose before India’s Asia Cup trophy snub? Devajit Saikia reveals

BCCI revealed it had suggested an alternative arrangement for India’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy presentation. Here's what a senior BCCI official said.

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final is still one of the hottest topics among cricket fans. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India refused to accept the winning trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, just like the men's team did in 2025, after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

For those unversed, Naqvi is not only the president of the ACC, but he also happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and interior minister of Pakistan (equivalent to the Home Minister in India).

When BCCI had suggested an alternative before final

The Indian side refused to take the winning trophy, medals, and prize money from Mohsin Naqvi and even communicated its decision to the ACC. Not only this, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also revealed that officials of the Indian cricket board suggested an alternative arrangement for the presentation ceremony.

''We communicated with ACC and yesterday I personally informed the ACC chairman that we won't be part of the presentation ceremony if it is done in the same manner as done in case of the men's cricket team, they did not want to change their position so we had no option,'' NDTV reported, quoting Saikia.

''We have honoured all the victims of the Pahalgam attack by not attending the ceremony. We can assure very soon we will not only get the Women's Asia Cup trophy but also the Men's Asia Cup trophy. When present ICC chair was in ACC, it was the normal traditional practice that winning team office-bearer to hand over the trophy. But since last year, they are not following this tradition,'' he added.

Indian women's team became Asia Cup champions on Sunday for a record eighth time, beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai.