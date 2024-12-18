India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin surprised the cricketing world on Wednesday by announcing his immediate retirement.

The announcement of Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement may have taken many by surprise, but it was a decision that had been brewing for some time. Speculation first arose during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023, and it seems that Ashwin's troublesome knee played a significant role in his choice to step away from the game.

Prior to departing for the Test series in Australia, Ashwin had already discussed the possibility of retirement with his family. While no definitive decision was reached at that time, he was encouraged to carefully consider his options. It was agreed that Ashwin would assess his performance in Australia before making a final decision.

On Tuesday night, Ashwin made the difficult choice to retire from international cricket, with December 18 marking his last day in the sport.

Upon arriving in Perth, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Ashwin had a lengthy discussion about retiring before the second Test in Adelaide. Although he was in contention to play in the Brisbane Test, Ravindra Jadeja was ultimately chosen instead. It was at the Gabba where Ashwin individually informed each player of his decision to retire mid-series, which came as a shock to many. Despite having the opportunity to play in Melbourne and Sydney, Ashwin's decision was made with the team's future in mind.

At the age of 38, Ashwin began the Test season with a standout performance in the home series against Bangladesh, earning him the Man of the Series award. While it seemed he had a few more years of cricket left in him, the lack of immediate red-ball commitments for India, uncertainty about his role overseas, and ongoing knee issues led Ashwin to ultimately retire, 18 months after first considering the idea.

